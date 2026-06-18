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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 15 minutes ago
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Man detained after boy injured in Cambridgeshire zoo crocodile enclosure

Detective Inspector Verity McCann said police are speaking to witnesses to comprehend the circumstances of the incident

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 15 minutes ago
Man detained after boy injured in Cambridgeshire zoo crocodile enclosure
Man detained after boy injured in Cambridgeshire zoo crocodile enclosure

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a three-year-old boy suffered critical injuries after entering a crocodile enclosure at Johnsons Zoo in Old Hurst, near Huntingdon.

Following the incident, Cambridgeshire Police were called to the zoo at 13:24 BST. The child was immediately rushed to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries and remains in a critical but stable condition.

Several officers stated they are also investigating whether the boy was attacked by animals inside the enclosure.

Detective Inspector Verity McCann said police are speaking to witnesses to comprehend the circumstances of the incident.


She added that, at this stage, investigators do not believe the arrested man and the child are known to each other. Police are supporting the boy’s family, with investigation undergoing.

Huntingdon MP Ben Obese-Jecty stated his thoughts were with the child and urged the public to avoid speculation online.

He confirmed he was in contact with senior police officers handling the case as a critical incident.

Darryl Preston, the police and crime commissioner, called the situation “truly horrific” and expressed sympathy for the family.

Emergency services, including ambulance crews and Magpas Air Ambulance, attended the scene.

A critical care team treated the child before transporting him to hospital by road.

The zoo that houses over 100 animals including crocodiles, lions, and a tiger, remains under scrutiny as investigations continue.

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