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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Preston Davey’s birth mom confronts killer in court: ‘I will never forgive you’

Jamie Varley jailed for life for sexual abuse and murder of 13-month-old adopted son Preston Davey

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Preston Davey’s birth mom confronts killer in court: ‘I will never forgive you’
Preston Davey’s birth mom confronts killer in court: ‘I will never forgive you’

Preston Davey's birth mum sobbed "I'll never forgive you" as she faced her son's adoptive parents in court and told them the toddler had been "failed by the very people who were supposed to protect him".

According to Express UK, Sarah Davey's emotional victim personal statement was read out during the sentencing hearing of Jamie Varley and John McGowan-Fazakerley at Preston Crown Court.

Former teacher Varley was handed a whole-life order for the murder and sexual abuse of adopted 13-month-old Preston.

Preston Davey’s birth mom confronts killer in court: ‘I will never forgive you’

Justice Turner told the 37-year-old that he would "stay in prison for the whole of your life" and "never be released."

His partner, McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, was jailed for 25 years for allowing Preston's death, child cruelty and sexual assault.

In her statement, Sarah said, “The reality of how he suffered is something I will carry for the rest of my life. I will never forgive you for what you did to my son and what you stopped him from becoming and achieving in his life.”

“Every single day, I live with the unimaginable pain of wondering what he went through. Those thoughts do not leave me. They are with me when I wake up, and they haunt me when I try to sleep. The reality of how he suffered is something I will carry for the rest of my life,” the grieving mother added.

Varley was convicted of murder, two counts of assault by penetration, five counts of child cruelty, grievous bodily harm, sexual assault of a child and a string of indecent image offences.

McGowan-Fazakerley was found guilty of allowing the death of a child, two counts of child cruelty and sexual assault of a child.

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