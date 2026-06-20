Ismael Saibari scores fastest World Cup 2026 goal as Morocco beats Scotland

Ismael Saibari has made World Cup history, as he scored the fastest goal of the 2026 tournament against Scotland.
On Friday, June 19, the midfielder put his team on the scoreboard within just 71 seconds, as Morocco secured victory against Scotland with a 1-0 score.
The 25-year-old also scored in Morocco's opening 1-1 draw with Brazil last week, which has led to both teams bagging four points in Group C.
However, Saibari's goal is not the fastest in World Cup history. Turkey's Hakan Şükür scored a goal just 11 seconds into his country's 3-2 win over South Korea at the 2002 World Cup.
Saibari, who was born in Spain and raised in Belgium, is reportedly eyeing a $63 million transfer from Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven to Bayern Munich.
Moreover, during the exciting match, Morocco's captain Achraf Hakimi faced intense backlash from the crown as the match took place hours after it was reported that he is set to stand trial in France over rape charges.
After the court decision was announced, the 27-year-old said he is looking forward to clearing his name in the 2023 case.
Notably, Morocco will be facing Haiti in Atlanta on Wednesday, while Scotland is set to clash against Brazil in Miami.