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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Caitlin Clark fans hit out at Angel Reese for mocking Fever star: ‘Bully’

Angel Reese caught mocking Caitlin Clark during Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream game

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Caitlin Clark fans hit out at Angel Reese for mocking Fever star: ‘Bully’
Caitlin Clark fans hit out at Angel Reese for mocking Fever star: ‘Bully’

Caitlin Clark fans slammed Angel Reese after she was caught mocking Indiana Fever star during a WNBA game against the Atlanta Dream.

The high-profile rivalry between Reese and Clark once again came under the spotlight on Thursday, June 18, during the Fever and Dream matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis.

During the second quarter of the game, Reese bumped into Clark, who was moving without the ball. The 24-year-old made it look worse and acted like it hurt, getting a foul on ATL Barbie.

Reese clearly did not like that and made fun of Clark on the court by flailing her arms, showing she thought Clark was faking.


Clark may have drawn the foul there, but it was Reese who came out on top in the end.

Reese finished with a team-high 21 points and 11 rebounds as the Dream won by a 108-101 final score to improve to 10-4 on the season while dropping the Fever to a modest 9-6.

However, the moment quickly went viral on social media and sparked widespread reaction from basketball fans.

A user wrote, “Really, Angel?? You wanna mock CC for flopping when it’s an obvious foul???”

“Reese is a bully,” another added.

“She’s the last person that needs to be mocking anyone flopping,” a fan said.

An X user commented, “Angel Reese starting drama with Caitlin Clark and water is wet.”

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