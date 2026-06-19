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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 4 hours ago
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Lionel Messi faces major family crisis ahead of Austin World Cup clash

Lionel Messi was in tears after scoring a goal in the Argentina vs Algeria the World Cup opener

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Lionel Messi faces major family crisis ahead of Austin World Cup clash
Lionel Messi faces major family crisis ahead of Austin World Cup clash

As Lionel Messi made headlines with the 2026 World Cup's first hat trick against Algeria, the football legend is silently dealing with some personal challenges.

On Thursday, June 18, Messi's family revealed in a statement that the Argentinian star's father is currently dealing with a "health-related situation".

"At this time, he is under medical supervision, recovering and progressing favourably within the condition he is experiencing," the statement read.

Messi was seen in tears after scoring his first goal in Argentina's 3-0 victory over Algeria this week.

Following the impressive game, the 38-year-old said, "Why did I cry? It was something completely unrelated to football."

"I went through some difficult days, but I'm grateful to the entire delegation and my team-mates because they were always by my side, giving me a lot of strength to help me get through it," Messi noted.


Following the opening match, Messi's family addressed speculations surrounding Jorge Messi's health and called for privacy.

"In light of speculation that has circulated in recent hours, the family wishes to express its deep discomfort with the lack of sensitivity, respect, and discretion with which some people have treated what is strictly a private family matter," the statement read.

They shared that only the close family knows the extent of Jorge's medical condition, and any information that does not come "directly from the family and its official channels should not be considered valid or truthful".

The statement continued, "At times like these, we ask for responsibility, prudence, and humanity. A person's health and the peace of mind of those around them should not be the subject of speculation or irresponsible media interest."

Moreover, Argentina's is next scheduled to face Austria on Monday, June 22, in Dallas before their final group game against Jordan on Sunday, June 28.

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