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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 19 minutes ago
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Lewis Hamilton receives clear ultimatum from Kim Kardashian over F1 lifestyle

Kim Kardashian loves ‘F1 wife’ buzz with Lewis Hamilton but not life on ‘boring’ F1 calendar

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 19 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton receives clear ultimatum from Kim Kardashian over F1 lifestyle
Lewis Hamilton receives clear ultimatum from Kim Kardashian over F1 lifestyle 

The Monaco Grand Prix is renowned for being the most glamorous event in the F1 calendar – so it was extremely on-brand for Kim Kardashian to choose this race to publicly support Lewis Hamilton for the first time.

Joined by her equally dazzling sister Khloé, Kim, 45, proudly filmed the Ferrari driver as he collected his second-place trophy, with Lewis then blowing her a kiss and spraying her with celebratory Champagne. Speaking about their romance – which is believed to have begun in February – for the first time, 41-year-old Lewis said, ‘It’s amazing to have her come this weekend and have her support.’ But insiders tell heat that fans shouldn’t get too excited – as Kim has no intention of being an F1 WAG.

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