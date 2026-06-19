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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 53 minutes ago
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World Cup 2026: Iran to file complaint with FIFA over travel limitations

Iran squad is staying in Mexico for the World Cup 2026 and has to travel to the US for games before leaving on the same day

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 53 minutes ago
World Cup 2026: Iran to file complaint with FIFA over travel limitations
World Cup 2026: Iran to file complaint with FIFA over travel limitations

Iran is planning to lodge an official complaint to FIFA about the travel restrictions they are facing at the 2026 World Cup.

Under the condition of their visas, the Iranian team is allowed to fly into the US, which is co-hosting for the international tournament with Mexico and Canada, a day before their game and has to leave the country on the same day as the match.

The unfavourable condition led to head coach Amir Ghalenoei saying they are the "most oppressed" team at the tournament following a 2-2 draw with New Zealand in LA in their opening game.

In a statement, the Football Federation of Iran (FFIRI) said the travel restrictions they face are "inconsistent with the principle of providing equal conditions for all participating teams and may negatively affect teams' preparation processes".

It added, "Consequently, the federation will formally express its dissatisfaction and lodge an official complaint with FIFA through the appropriate channels."

Iran's participation in the World Cup has been embroiled in uncertainty due to war in the Middle East and security concerns.


Iran, who switched their base for the World Cup from Arizona in the US to Tijuana in Mexico amid the conflict in the Middle East, have two group games remaining, and both are in the US.

They are scheduled to face Belgium in Los Angeles on June 21 and Egypt in Seattle on June 27.

Iran said they "needed to arrive in each host city two days before every match and return to its base camp the day after the game in order to achieve optimal technical and physical preparation" but "this request was not approved" for their game against New Zealand.

"The same situation has now been repeated ahead of Iran's second match against Belgium," added the FFIRI.

While President Donald Trump and Iran have signed an initial peace deal aiming to end the war, Andrew Giuliani, the executive director of the White House FIFA Task Force, said that Iran knew the situation they faced when it came to their matches.

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