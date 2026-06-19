Achraf Hakimi, Morocco World Cup captain and PSG star, to stand trial in rape case

A French court has confirmed that Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco player Achraf Hakimi will stand trial in a rape case.
The footballer, who is currently playing with Morocco at the World Cup after winning the Champions League for a second straight year with PSG, had appealed a February decision by an investigative judge.
Moreover, the decision was released just hours before Morocco is set to face Scotland in their Group C match. The team drew 1-1 with Brazil in their opening game.
The 27-year-old has denied any wrongdoing. He faced preliminary charges of rape in March 2023 after a 24-year-old woman claimed she was raped by Hakimi at his home in a Paris suburb.
It has been reported that the Versailles appeals court said in a press statement that it ordered that Hakimi be formally charged with rape, as the probe has sufficient evidence against the player to stand trial.
Addressing the court's decision, Hakimi claimed in a message posted on X on Friday that his case would have been dismissed if he had not been famous and that he sometimes feels he has become "an easy target".
"Justice looked me in the eye and told me: 'If you were not famous, there would never have been a case,'" Hakimi wrote. "I chose to remain silent for years. I believed that staying dignified, being patient, and trusting the justice system would allow the right decisions to be made."
"I have been waiting for this trial since the first day. And I am now waiting for it impatiently," he added. "Finally, I will be able to speak."
A date for the trial has yet to be announced.