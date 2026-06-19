USA vs Australia World Cup: Predictions, time and how to watch

Australia takes on the United States as the two joint-leaders in Group D collide at Lumen Field in a bid to secure their spots in the World Cup 2026 knockout rounds.
According to The Big Lead, both teams won their opening games of the tournament, but the Stars and Stripes hold a key edge after powering to a 4-1 win over Paraguay in their curtain-raiser.
How to watch USA vs. Australia 2026 World Cup match:
The US faces Australia in its second match of the group stage today, June 19 at 3 pm ET. Airing live on FOX, the game is available to stream with a Sling subscription.
The World Cup airs entirely on FOX and FS1 from the group stage to the World Cup Final on July 19. An easy way to stream every game is through Sling, which gives you access to both channels.
USA vs Australia prediction:
If you look at the stats from their first game, there is a big argument that Australia got lucky to win the game. They had half the shots on goal of Turkey, and they had possession of the ball for just 28% of the time. So, they were able to make the most of their opportunity.
They had 12 fouls compared to just four on Turkey. I suppose there should be a fair amount of credit given to the Australian defense, considering they were able to stop all eight shots on goal, and if their opponent had the ball that often, it means they had to consistently stop the pressure.