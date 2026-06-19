Knicks owner slams Mamdani at New York victory parade: 'I don't need your vote'

As the internet hailed NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani's passionate speech at the New York Knicks championship parade, there was one person who was not impressed by the eight-minute message.
With the Knicks celebrating their first NBA title in 53 years, the city was decorated in blue and orange for the victory parade, which saw Mamdani handing over the city's keys to the champions.
Last week, Mamdani and Knicks owner James Dolan got involved in a feud over watch parties, leading to the billionaire owner saying that the mayor was not a real Knicks fan.
During the speech, it was quite evident that Mamdani took Dolans comment to heart as he spoke passionately of the team's rich history and achievements, with fans calling it "the greatest sports speeches of all time".
He talked about the odds of the team winning game four when analytics models showed the Spurs at a 99.6 per cent chance of winning the match after taking a 29-point lead.
"It's in that 0.4 per cent that the Knicks do what the New Yorkers have always done when we are told that something is possible. We find a way. We win," said the Mayor, drawing cheers and applause from the crowd.
When Dolan had his turn to address the city, he took a shot at the mayor, without name-dropping Mamdani.
"I'm very proud of our team," said Dolan. "Look, I don't need your vote. I don't need to quote to you about what happened here because if you're a Knicks fan, you know it already. So thank you for supporting our team."
He added, "We're gonna keep on working to bring you even better basketball, although it’s hard to imagine that we get much better than this. But we will, right fellas?"
Mamdani eventually issued keys to the city to staff and players, including Dolan and his son, both of whom seemed uninterested in a photo opportunity but shook his hand.
The feud between Mamdani and Dolan began during the election cycle when Mamdani used the Knicks logo for his campaign.
In response, Dolan and the Knicks issued a cease-and-desist letter.
The Knicks had the same stance when the White House used their logo in a post shortly after last year's election to say, "Trump Is Your President."