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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 41 minutes ago
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Bedford train crash: Driver killed, at least 80 injured in horror trains collision

Two rains collided in the south of Bedford during rush hours, killing one and injuring more than 80 people

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 41 minutes ago
Bedford train crash: Driver killed, at least 80 injured in horror trains collision
Bedford train crash: Driver killed, at least 80 injured in horror trains collision

A driver has died and 89 people have been injured after two trains collided in the Bedford area during rush hour on Friday.

According to the East of England Ambulance Service, eleven people suffered critical injuries, 22 were seriously injured and 56 people sustained minor injuries.

Bedford train crash cause

The crash involved two southbound East Midlands Railway (EMR) services, both travelling to London St Pancras on Friday afternoon, June 19. The cause of the incident has not been revealed, as it's still under investigation.

RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said the union was "devastated to learn that a train driver and former RMT rep has tragically died" in the crash.


In a statement, the British Transport Police (BTP) said they had declared a major incident following the collision, which took place shortly after 5 p.m.

Following the terrifying accident, East Midlands Railway services to and from London St Pancras were suspended for the rest of Friday evening, and disruption is expected on Saturday as well.

Transport Secretary reacts to Bedford train crash 

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said she was "deeply concerned" by the news of the collision and the death of one person.

"My thoughts are with all of those affected," she told the media on Friday evening, "especially the people who've been injured, their friends and their family".

When asked about the cause of the fatal incident, Alexander said that it was "too early to speculate".

"We will make sure that there's a thorough investigation done to establish how this collision happened and to ensure that lessons are learned so that we don't have an incident like this ever again," Alexander said.

An air ambulance was dispatched as part of the emergency response to the collision, which happened just south of Elstow, near the road interchange of the A421 and A6.

Aerial footage of the aftermath shows the two damaged trains with most carriages on the tracks but at least one shunted off.

Trains involved in the major incident in Bedford

The two trains involved were the 16:40 EMR train from Corby to London St Pancras and the 15:50 Nottingham train at London St Pancras at Bedford South, shared EMR spokesperson.

EMR has advised travellers to use alternative routes for services to and from London St Pancras until the end of the day on Saturday, June 20.

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