World Cup 2026: White House reconsiders Iran travel restrictions for third game

The White House is considering relaxing the travel restrictions faced by Iran during the World Cup 2026.
Under the condition of their visas, the Iranian team is allowed to fly into the US, which is co-hosting the international tournament with Mexico and Canada, a day before their game and has to leave the country on the same day as their match.
Previously, it was reported that Iran is planning to lodge an official complaint to FIFA regarding the "inconsistent" fair treatment, which could "negatively affect teams' preparation processes".
Andrew Giulianni, the executive director of the White House's World Cup task force said that there are "discussions going on" about the timings for Iran's travel to and from their third group match, which takes place in Seattle against Egypt on June 27.
Iran's two matches were scheduled to take place in Los Angeles, which is just 30 minutes flight away from Mexico, where the team is based during the tournament; however, since the Seattle flight would be up to three hours, there could be changes made for the team.
"We want to make sure the Iranian team has the opportunity to come in and compete. What we have done for the Iranian team has been spectacular and credit to President Trump on this," he told KOMO TV News.
Giulianni said, "He ended up signing an executive order to allow the team to come in and play the World Cup. They came in already to play in LA and they will again on the 21st."
Iran said that its national team should be allowed to arrive in each host city two days before every match and return to its base camp the day after the game "in order to achieve optimal technical and physical preparation".
Notably, ,Iran's next match is against Belgium in Inglewood, Los Angeles on Sunday, June 21.