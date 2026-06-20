Shohei Ohtani announces birth of second child after missing Dodgers game

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and his wife Mamiko Tanaka have welcomed their second child.
On Saturday, June 20, the two-way star announced the latest addition to their family on his Instagram account, a day after missing the game against the Baltimore Orioles.
"We are again overjoyed to experience this wonderful day in our lives together," Ohtani said in the post, adding, "Thank you for being born safely."
He continued, "We would also like to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supported us throughout this journey."
The sweet announcement was accompanied by an adorable snap of the newborn's feet, covered in a blue blanket.
Ohtani announced his marriage in February 2024, and the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in April 2025.
The 31-year-old was absent from the 2026 Major League Interleague three-game series opener against the Baltimore Orioles, held at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
Despite Ohtani's absence, the Dodgers secured a thrilling 6-5 walk-off victory by scoring three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Ahead of the exciting game, the Dodgers announced that Ohtani is on paternity leave and is expected to return "during the weekend".