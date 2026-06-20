Turkey's World Cup 2026 run ends with crushing defeat against Paraguay

Turkey's return to the World Cup, after a 24-year absence, has ended in heartbreak as the team has been knocked out following two defeats in their group matches.
On Friday evening, June 19, 10-man Paraguay eliminated Turkey with a dramatic 1-0 win after suffering a dismissal before half-time.
Matias Galarza broke the record for the fastest goal scored in the 2026 World Cup, set by Morocco's Ismael Saibai in 71 seconds just hours before, with a goal in the 64th second of the game.
Following the stunning goal, Paraguay played the second half with ten men in the San Francisco Bay Area after Miguel Almiron was sent off for comments made to Mert Muldur with his hand covering his mouth, a new rule which has been introduced by FIFA this year.
Turkey's highly awaited World Cup run ended with no goal across their two group matches, as they lost 2-0 against Australia, unable to pass through the impressive defence despite taking 30 shots.
During Friday's match, Vincenzo Montella's side once again failed to put a score on the board, wasting 32 shots taken against Paraguay.
The win has made the US the winners of Group D after their earlier 2-0 victory over Australia, securing a place in the knockout stages.