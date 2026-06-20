King Charles breaks silence on tragic incident during Royal Ascot week

King Charles III has expressed his sadness following the train crash in Bedford, releasing a statement offering condolences to those affected and praising the emergency services responding to the incident.
The British Monarch said he was “greatly saddened” by Friday’s train crash in Bedford, where two East Midlands Railway services reportedly collided after a Corby train struck the rear of a Nottingham service.
Responding to the tragic incident, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday morning, "His Majesty is greatly saddened by the rail crash in Bedford yesterday evening and is being kept regularly updated on developments.”
The palace added, "His thoughts and sympathies are with the family of the deceased and with all those injured or affected by such a tragic incident."
The collision resulted in the death of the train driver and injured 89 passengers, with several reported to be in serious condition.
On Friday night, the British Transport Police confirmed the incident as they shared, “A major incident has been declared, and officers are continuing to respond at the scene alongside colleagues from Bedfordshire Police and the local Fire and Rescue and Ambulance Services.”
It is one of the most significant train crashes in the past decade in Britain.
Notably, King Charles was hit with depressing news amid he and Queen Camilla are actively leading the Royal Procession at Royal Ascot 2026.
The five-day summer racing festival runs from June 16 to June 20, 2026, at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire.