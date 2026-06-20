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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated an hour ago
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Pakistan intensifies mediation efforts as Mohsin Naqvi Travels to Tehran

Mohsin Naqvi’s visit is reportedly aimed at following up on the progress of talks between US-Iran

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated an hour ago
Pakistan intensifies mediation efforts as Mohsin Naqvi Travels to Tehran
Pakistan intensifies mediation efforts as Mohsin Naqvi Travels to Tehran 

Amid lingering uncertainty regarding the Iran-US nuclear talks, Pakistan Interior Minister Syed Mohsen Naqvi is set to travel to hold a meeting in Tehran for talks with senior Iranian officials.

This meeting comes as a part of Pakistan’s significant mediatory efforts between Tehran and Washington, aiming to resolve the issues and prevent any renewed conflict.

Naqvi’s visit is reportedly aimed at following up on the progress of talks between US-Iran.


In the early hours of Saturday, the minister has already departed for the capital of Iran and is likely to hold a high-stakes meeting to discuss one of the most crucial topics of US-Iran future.

Separately, the US-Iran in Switzerland called off after JD Vance lashed out at Israeli critics, with US negotiators reportedly preparing for a meeting again with the US soon.

It is pertinent to note that the future of the US–Iran conflict also depends on developments in the Israel–Lebanon conflict, as Iran has demanded that Israel halt its military strikes in Lebanon.

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