Lamine Yamal snubs Messi, Ronaldo to name surprising World Cup rival as idol

Lamine Yamal snubbed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as he named his idol a World Cup rival.
According to Express UK, a Spanish footballer who recently made his FIFA World Cup debut revealed that Brazilian star Neymar is his idol.
The 18-year-old Ballon d’Or award 2025 runner-up, who previously praised Messi and Ronaldo, ignored them while naming the player he enjoys watching most besides his teammates.
During a Q&A on his YouTube channel, the Barcelona star said, “Neymar. I always enjoy watching Neymar play. He's my idol."
Yamal also praised Manchester City pair Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki but expressed his admiration for Neymar.
“Neymar is a player who marked my entire childhood. He is my idol. I will always be grateful for everything he has given to football. He always inspires us. He's one of those players you pay a ticket just to watch him play," he said in April.
He has also expressed considerable admiration for Messi, who launched his World Cup campaign with a hat-trick against Algeria.
However, the winger made it clear that he does not want to emulate the Argentina captain's style.
Yamal played his first-ever FIFA World Cup game on June 15, 2026, coming on as a second-half substitute for Spain in a Group H match against Cape Verde. He is now hoping to drive the national team to victory over Saudi Arabia on Sunday, June 21.