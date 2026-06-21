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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 4 hours ago
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Lamine Yamal snubs Messi, Ronaldo to name surprising World Cup rival as idol

Lamine Yamal reveals World Cup rival he idolizes as he made 2026 FIFA World Cup debut

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Lamine Yamal snubs Messi, Ronaldo to name surprising World Cup rival as idol
Lamine Yamal snubs Messi, Ronaldo to name surprising World Cup rival as idol

Lamine Yamal snubbed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as he named his idol a World Cup rival.

According to Express UK, a Spanish footballer who recently made his FIFA World Cup debut revealed that Brazilian star Neymar is his idol.

The 18-year-old Ballon d’Or award 2025 runner-up, who previously praised Messi and Ronaldo, ignored them while naming the player he enjoys watching most besides his teammates.

During a Q&A on his YouTube channel, the Barcelona star said, “Neymar. I always enjoy watching Neymar play. He's my idol."

Yamal also praised Manchester City pair Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki but expressed his admiration for Neymar.

“Neymar is a player who marked my entire childhood. He is my idol. I will always be grateful for everything he has given to football. He always inspires us. He's one of those players you pay a ticket just to watch him play," he said in April.

He has also expressed considerable admiration for Messi, who launched his World Cup campaign with a hat-trick against Algeria. 

However, the winger made it clear that he does not want to emulate the Argentina captain's style.

Lamine Yamal snubs Messi, Ronaldo to name surprising World Cup rival as idol

Yamal played his first-ever FIFA World Cup game on June 15, 2026, coming on as a second-half substitute for Spain in a Group H match against Cape Verde. He is now hoping to drive the national team to victory over Saudi Arabia on Sunday, June 21.

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