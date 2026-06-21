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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated an hour ago
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Taylor Fritz ex Morgan Riddle blasts ‘misogynistic comments’ after split

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle ended their nearly six-year relationship in April

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated an hour ago
Taylor Fritz ex Morgan Riddle blasts ‘misogynistic comments’ after split
Taylor Fritz ex Morgan Riddle blasts ‘misogynistic comments’ after split

Morgan Riddle has issued a forceful public response to what she describes as a surge of “misogynistic comments” directed at women connected to professional athletes.

According to Tennis Uptodate, the social media personality, who previously dated world No. 9 Taylor Fritz, addressed the issue through a series of statements posted on her Instagram stories.

Riddle, who built a large online following documenting aspects of life on the ATP Tour, said the criticism she receives has intensified following the end of her relationship with Fritz earlier this year, reportedly in April.

Her content previously focused on behind-the-scenes travel and tournament life alongside the American player.

The latest remarks reflect a broader escalation in tone from Riddle, who has increasingly engaged with gender-based criticism directed at her online presence.

She argues that the responsibility for abusive behaviour is often misdirected toward women rather than the men posting such comments.

Riddle’s central message focused on the responsibility of individuals posting abusive content online, arguing that the issue is not about women responding to it, but about why it is produced in the first place.

Riddle wrote on her Instagram stories, "The thing I hate most about sending misogynistic comments to wives, girlfriends, sisters, and mothers is that it once again places the burden on women and I don't think it's a woman's job to manage a grown man's behavior. But I do think people should know how the men in their lives treat women when they think no one is watching.”

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