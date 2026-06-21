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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 4 hours ago
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Serena Williams hit with late-night chaos at Berlin Tennis Open

Serena Williams, Coco Gauff and other tennis stars forced to leave hotel rooms at 3am in Berlin

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Serena Williams hit with late-night chaos at Berlin Tennis Open
Serena Williams hit with late-night chaos at Berlin Tennis Open 

Serena Williams hit with an unexpected chaos in Berlin that forced her to leave the hotel.

According to Express UK, the hotel where Williams along with her kids and other tennis players participating in the tournament were staying faced an extraordinary hotel evacuation late at night.

A fluke 3am fire alarm forced numerous high-profile stars to quickly leave their hotel and gather outside while the situation was resolved.

Williams brought her two young children, Olympia and Aidra, down with her.

Outside, they were joined by numerous other tennis stars such as Coco Gauff, Alex Eala, Eva Lys, and others. Even singer Doja Cat, currently on tour, found herself stranded outside the Berlin hotel.

The recently unretired Williams had already crashed out in the first round of doubles alongside Karolina Muchova, losing to Erin Routliffe and Giuliana Olmos in straight sets.

Serena Williams hit with late-night chaos at Berlin Tennis Open
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Rennae Stubbs, Williams' swing coach, was with her in the hotel at the time of the drama.

Stubbs recounted the incident while speaking on The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast, revealing how she remained in her hotel room.

She said, “On this occasion, I decided not to go downstairs... After 10 minutes of it going off, I texted some of the team and asked, 'Is the hotel on fire?' Because I don't think I'm going to come down.I get up and put on my robe and slippers. I walk down the eight floors to the outside of the hotel."

"Everyone was standing out there. Not only were Serena and her two kids... Can you imagine waking up your two-year-old in the middle of the night at 3-4 in the morning? Good for Adira. She was like, 'What's going on?' You've got Serena Williams on one side, Doja Cat on the other. You've got all of us standing around,” Williams coach added.

Stubbs revealed that all of the people remained outside for “good 20-25 minutes.”

Williams will compete next at Wimbledon after securing a doubles wildcard entry with her sister, Venus.

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