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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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David Beckham reaches out to Brooklyn with emotional Father's Day note after ad drama

Beckham family has been involved in dispute since Brooklyn's wedding to Nicola Peltz's in 2022

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
David Beckham reaches out to Brooklyn with emotional Fathers Day note after ad drama
David Beckham reaches out to Brooklyn with emotional Father's Day note after ad drama

David Beckham also marked Father's Day with a heartfelt Instagram post, wishing the day to all the dads across the globe.

On June 21, The legendary footballer shared a carousel of images including his estranged son, Brooklyn Beckham along with his other children, despite the ongoing family dispute.

The collection of images highlighted cherished family moments over the years and appeared to underscore David's enduring affection for all of his children.

The former England captain penned down, “Being a dad is my most important job... I love you all & thank you mummy @victoriabeckham For given me our beautiful family. Happy Father's Day to all the Dads around the world.”


Shortly after the post went viral, fans quickly flocked to the comments section to wish the family on this special day.

A fan wrote, “You're so beautiful, lovely faces and characters. God bless you all.”

Another fan commented, “You really are one amazing dad @davidbeckham xxx.”

Notably, the post comes after Brooklyn Beckham starred in a World Cup ad for DoorDash where he took a brutal hit at his family amid estrangement, saying, "You're probably wondering why I'm watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home."

For those unaware, Beckham family has been involved in dispute since Brooklyn's wedding to Nicola Peltz's in 2022. 

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