Mark Hughes' son Alex dies: Manchester United legend pays emotional tribute  

Wales legend Mark Hughes has said he is "totally heartbroken" after the death of his son Alex aged 38.
According to BBC, Alex Hughes had spells at Stockport County and Wrexham before ending his playing career to work in player analysis and recruitment.
He worked for Blackburn, Manchester City and Fulham, who were all managed by his father, before leading a private academy in Portugal.
He then became a player agent and in recent years worked for non-league clubs AFC Fylde and Morecambe before becoming player recruitment lead at League Two club Grimsby Town last July.
Former Manchester United, Chelsea and Wales striker Hughes paid tribute to his son in a statement released via the League Managers Association.
"Jill and I are totally heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected loss of our beloved son Alex," said the 62-year-old, who managed Wales between 1999 and 2004.
"Alex was a wonderful son, brother to Curtis and Xenna, devoted husband and father to Jessica and their two beautiful children Sebastian and Leonardo. Alex had many good friends and colleagues. He will be so deeply missed by us all."