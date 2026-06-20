Ubisoft co-founder Claude Guillemot died at 69: What was his cause of death? 

A co-founder of global gaming company Ubisoft, maker of Assassin’s Creed, has passed away at the age of 69 in a fatal plane crash in western France.
The twin-motor Cessna 421 carrying Claude Guillemot and a flight instructor crashed Friday evening near La Baule airport on the Atlantic coast, Mayor Franck Louvrier said in a statement.
As per the mayor, the incident is currently being investigated.
Ubisoft also confirmed Guillemot's death; however, they did not provide any further details and comment.
The plane met with a horrific incident just before landing at La Baule-Escoublac Airport, an airport official told The Associated Press.
For those unaware, Claude Guillemot co-founded one of the highly-popular gaming companies Ubisoft along with his four brothers in 1986.
Ubisoft’s games include some famous games, including Just Dance, and the Rayman and Tom Clancy game franchises.