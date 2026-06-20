Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 rumours emerge ahead of release  

Samsung’s next-generation smartwatch, likely the Galaxy Watch 9, is expected to launch soon, based on leaks and filings. It is likely to feature a redesigned Samsung Health ecosystem, integrated with a robust Qualcomm chip, and upgrades in battery, display, and connectivity.
Here are several expected details of the forthcoming wearable such as launch timeline, expected features, and potential pricing.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 features (expected)
Several leaks and reports regarding the latest Samsung smartwatch, which is widely expected to be the Galaxy Watch 9, continue to emerge, including its highly-expected health upgrade via the redesigned Samsung Health app.
The health-related features of Samsung’s forthcoming watch includes AI-driven insights across Sleep, Activity, Nutrition, Mindfulness, and Vitals.
New features such as Heart Health Score, Daily Cardio Load, Fitness Index, and Hearing Health are likely to deepen health tracking.
In terms of performance upgrades, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 may come from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear Elite chip, providing major gains in CPU, GPU, and AI processing, along with improved battery life and faster charging.
For design and display, the upcoming wearable device is expected to release familiar styling with updated specs such as Super AMOLED displays, sapphire protection, and improved battery capacity.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 release date
The Galaxy Watch 9 is expected to be announced at Samsung Unpacked on July 22, 2026, with a likely release in early August 2026 following Samsung’s previous trend of launching the device.
It is important to note that all the above mentioned details regarding the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 remain speculative, with yet to be officially confirmed by the company.