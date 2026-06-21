Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 48 minutes ago
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Apple iOS 27 features include major upgrades across Maps, Wallet, Music and more

Here’s a complete breakdown of the cutting-edge features of iOS 27

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 48 minutes ago
Apple iOS 27 features include major upgrades across Maps, Wallet, Music and more
Apple iOS 27 features include major upgrades across Maps, Wallet, Music and more 

Apple’s iOS 27 update launches a range of multiple upgrades across core apps, with a strong focus on everyday usability and Apple Intelligence features.

Here’s a complete breakdown of the cutting-edge features of iOS 27:

Apple Maps

Apple Maps received an upgraded “Flyover” experience with more detailed 3D visuals and smoother navigation.

The latest “Local Lists” feature assists users find trending restaurants, attractions, and famous nearby places, and famous nearby places, helping users for local exploration and recommendations.

Find My

Adding more excitement to users, the Cupertino-based tech giant has brought Find My, offering more flexible location-sharing controls.

Users can now share their location for custom durations ranging from minutes to days or pause sharing with specific contacts until the end of the day, improving privacy and control in different situations.

Apple Wallet

Apple Wallet brings a range of significant upgrades, including the capability of scanning receipts and automatically split bills using Apple Cash. Apple Intelligence assists detect items, calculate individual shares including tax and tips, and simplify repayments.

Moreover, Wallet adds support for digital loyalty cards, memberships, and enhanced hotel key features for travelers.

Apple iOS 27 features include major upgrades across Maps, Wallet, Music and more

Apple Pay

With these upgrades, users will get a smoother checkout experience with easier card switching and expanded Tap to Pay capabilities.

The latest “Tap to Share” feature offers enhanced privacy by securely sharing details like shipping information and loyalty accounts with merchants via a simple tap.

Apple Music

For all the music enthusiasts, Apple has brought something special for you this time!

Apple Music diversifies lyrics translation and pronunciation tools to more languages, assisting them in better comprehension of lyrics and singing along to songs in different languages.

Additionally, the Automix feature enhances with smoother transitions and diversified support across Apple TV and HomePod, along with Hi-Res Lossless Audio on Apple TV 4K.

iCloud shared albums

iCloud Shared Albums now supports full-resolution photo sharing, emoji reactions, enhanced activity feeds, and per-album activity views.

Moreover, users can generate temporary albums for short-term collaboration, and even non-Apple users can contribute via the web.

Fitness+

Apple’s core focus remained on fitness and health-related features, as the company introduced “Strong Through Menopause,” a guided three-week program focused on strength, mobility, balance, and stress management.

The latest “Time to Walk” episode featuring Busy Philipps also highlights menopause-related experiences.

Apple iOS 27 release date

Apple iOS 27 features are currently available in developer beta, with a public beta expected next month.

While the recently announced iOS 27 will be officially launched alongside Apple’s flagship iPhone 18 series, it is expected to debut in September 2026.

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