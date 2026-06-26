King Charles shatters nearly 200-year-old Buckingham Palace tradition in shock move

In a surprising update, King Charles has decided to break a 189-year-old royal tradition.
As reported by the BBC on Thursday, June 25, the British monarch and Queen Camilla have decided not to permanently move into Buckingham Palace once its £369 million renovation is completed next year.
In the latest royal financial accounts, it was noted that while His Majesty will not use the palace as his primary residence, it will continue to function as the monarchy’s administrative and ceremonial headquarters.
Having made the decision, King Charles III has chosen to keep nearby Clarence House as his official home.
The 77-year-old king’s landmark decision marks the end of a nearly 200-year-old royal tradition dating back to 1837, when Queen Victoria made Buckingham Palace the principal London residence for the reigning monarch.
King Charles will become the first reigning monarch in 189 years not to make the palace his official residence.
According to Royal officials, the decision was made to allow more visitors to access Buckingham Palace and enjoy more of the historic landmark.
The palace has been undergoing a 10-year, £369 million refurbishment. The project is being funded through a temporary increase in the Sovereign Grand, which pays for the Royal Family’s official duties, and is expected to be completed in March 2027.
Where do King Charles and Queen Camilla currently live?
King Charles and Queen Camilla have been living in Clarence House since their marriage in 2005.
According to insiders, the Royal couple, now both in their late 70s, did not want the disruption of moving themselves and their staff to Buckingham Palace.
Despite not living in Buckingham Palace, King Charles will still use it for major royal events, including state banquets, garden parties, and official meetings.
King Charles’ spokesperson shares monarch’s decision
Speaking to GB News, a spokesperson for King Charles told, “The Palace will continue in every traditional way to be the beating heart of the Monarchy, just not its resting head. It will be a buzzing hive of royal activity in every other way. His Majesty retains huge affection for Buckingham Palace and a deep respect for its role in royal and public life.”
“It will remain a working home, but we are seeking to widen public access precisely to maximise the national benefit of a publicly-funded building,” adding that it will be used for “greater public good, rather than greater private benefit.”
It is pertinent to mention that His Majesty’s decision comes amid intense spotlight and scrutiny on royal finances and taxes, following Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s scandals and arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
King Charles makes history as first monarch to publish his personal tax bills
On Thursday, June 25, the British monarch and the Prince of Wales created history by publishing their personal tax bills in a landmark transparency move.
In the financial year 2024-25, the 77-year-old monarch paid £12.9 million in taxes, making him one of the UK’s top 100 taxpayers for that period, while in 2023-24, he paid £11.7 million.
Since ascending the throne in 2022, His Majesty has contributed more than £30 million in taxes to the United Kingdom government.
Meanwhile, the King’s Highgrove House, which is his beloved Gloucestershire home, is also owned by the Duchy or Cornwall, for which the monarch paid £503,711 in rent for the property, its staff facilities and business operations this year, compared with £475,792 the year before.
In addition, Charles’s tax bill includes taxes on his private income and some capital gains, including earnings from investments, his Balmoral and Sandringham estates, personal savings and income from the Duchy of Lancaster.
The Duchy, which provides the monarch with an independent income, paid him £25.2 million during the 2025-26 financial year.