5 new WhatsApp features you should start using

WhatsApp continues to roll out a variety of exciting features to offer a streamlined user experience and enhance your workflow, making messaging more private, convenient, and productive.
While many users only use the app for certain calls and chats, multiple cutting-edge features have been added over the past year that may improve the overall experience.
The Meta-owned WhatsApp’s recently added feature, WhatsApp usernames, is currently gaining widespread popularity across social media, as it allows conversations without sharing phone numbers.
Alongside it, voice message transcription, document scanning, chat privacy, smarter notifications, and message translation are features worth exploring.
WhatsApp Usernames
As mentioned earlier, WhatsApp’s newly introduced feature enables users to claim a unique username before the feature rolls out globally later this year.
Once enabled, it allows users to stay connected along with new people while keeping the phone numbers undisclosed, ensuring enhanced privacy.
Unlike other social platforms, WhatsApp will not offer a public username directory or search suggestions. Instead, someone must know your exact username to contact you, helping reduce unwanted messages.
The feature is especially useful when chatting with customers , event participants, classmates, or community groups where sharing a personal phone number may not be perfect.
Voice message transcripts
Listening to long voice notes is not always practical, especially in meetings, classrooms, or public places. WhatsApp now provides an entire transcript of Voice Message automatically, making it easier for you by turning a voice note into a readable text.
The feature enables users to quickly comprehend the content of voice notes without even playing the audio. Since the transcription is processed on the device, the Meta-owned WhatsApp stated end-to-end encryption remains intact.
Built-in document scanner
In a significant update, WhatsApp has also added a Document Scanner, minimising the need for separate scanning apps.
Users are only required to click on the attachment or plus icon within a chat, select the scan option, capture a physical document, adjust the edges, and send it instantly as a PDF.
Whether sharing signed forms, invoices, handwritten notes, or identification documents, the built-in scanner makes the process faster while reducing dependence on third-party applications.
Advanced chat privacy
For conversations containing sensitive information, Advanced Chat Privacy, also known as Chat Lock, comes as an additional layer of security.
Locked chats are moved into a separate folder that can only be accessed using biometric authentication such as a fingerprint or Face ID. Notifications from locked chats are also more discreet, assisting users keep personal and confidential conversations away from prying eyes if someone else accesses their phone.
Smarter notifications and built-in translation
WhatsApp’s new feature Smarter Group Notifications has made the lives simpler with its launch, as it makes managing busy group chats extremely easier.
Instead of receiving alerts for every message, users can select the option to receive notifications only when someone mentions them or replies directly to one of their messages.
This minimises notification overload while ensuring important conversations are not missed.
Alongside the Smarter Group Notifications, WhatsApp has also introduced a useful addition, which is called Built-in Message Translation.
By simply long-pressing a received message and selecting Translate, users can instantly read conversations in their preferred language. This feature makes communicating with friends, colleagues, and international contacts much more seamless while staying in the app.