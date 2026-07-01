Miley Cyrus charms fans with her adorable mini-me Barbie in new video: Watch

Miley Cyrus has left fans swooning over her adorable mini-me Barbie.
The Flowers singer took to her official Instagram account on Tuesday, June 30, to share a special video with fans, introducing them to a stunning Barbie inspired by her.
Standing in front of an eye-popping Barbie collection, the songstress can be seen saying, “It’s Miley and this is my Barbie collection. But it would not be complete without one very special new edition: The Miley Barbie.”
In the clip, Cyrus urged Barbie fans to add the newly-launched doll to their collections.
“Add me to your collection. Thanks Barbie,” she stated while exuding style in a striking strapless black gown featuring pink detailing.
Miley Cyrus on marking ‘full circle moment’ with her own Barbie
In the post’s caption, Miley Cyrus reflected on a “full circle moment” when she received her very own mini-me Barbie.
“Barbie represents a personal dream of mine. She’s something I’ll never outgrow as she evolves with me. When I was little, I braided her hair and changed her outfits. As an adult, I treasure my collection I never take out of the box,” she wrote.
The Wrecking Ball singer noted, “Holding my Barbie in my hands is a true full circle moment. Now you have a little piece of me and every time you hold her, I hope you’re reminded that I’m rooting for you to chase your own dreams too. My Barbie, dressed in custom Alaïa for Golden Burning Sun, is available now. xo Miley.”
Fans’ reactions
Miley Cyrus’s joyful update sparked a frenzy among fans, as they flooded the comments with their delightful reactions.
“Coolest Barbie EVER,” gushed a first, while another wrote, “NEED HER IMMEDIATELY.”
A third stated, “THIS IS EVERYTHING.”
“For me, this Barbie with this look represents your personality. It's spectacular,” added a fourth.
What does Miley Cyrus-inspired Barbie represent?
According to Mattel’s press statement shared by Billboard, Miley Cyrus-inspired Barbie "celebrates the transformative sound and cultural footprint she has made as a musician, actress and advocate for self-expression.”
Reflecting on the doll’s creation, Miley Cyrus expressed that seeing her Barbie for the first time was a “dream come true.”
Billy Ray Cyrus’s daughter explained that she and the design team paid close attention to every detail, from the outfit and hairstyle to the makeup and accessories, to ensure it truly reflected her style and creativity.
"We did not miss any marks when it came down to the design of my doll from the look, the hair, the accessories, the makeup, and the structure. Every detail was purposeful, and we spent a lot of time perfecting her – not to be perfect, because that wouldn’t be representative of me, but to really get down to the details of this Golden Burning Sun look,” she stated.
Miley Cyrus joins music icons in Barbie Signature Series
With her major new milestone, Miley Cyrus has now joined an esteemed group of musicians honored in the Barbie Signature Series, which also includes Kylie Minogue, Stevie Nicks, Gloria Estefan, David Bowie, and Elvis Presley.
Cyrus’s latest achievement comes after she was honored with a star at Hollywood Walk of Fame.