Victor Willis, Village People lead singer, dies at 74 after ‘aggressive illness’

Victor Willis is no more!
On Wednesday, July 1, the official Facebook page of iconic ‘70s musical group Village People announced the death of its lead singer at the age of 74 after battling a tragic illness.
In the statement, the group noted that Victor Willis’s cause of death was a “short but aggressive illness.”
“We are profoundly sad to announce the death of VICTOR WILLIS, lead singer of Village People. Victor passed on Tuesday June 30, 2026 of a short but aggressive illness. Privacy is requested,” they stated.
Willis’s wife, Karen-Huff Willis, also shared the sad news via the singer’s Facebook handle, writing, “It is with profound sadness that I must announce the death of my husband, VICTOR WILLIS."
"Victor passed away on Tuesday June 30, 2026 as a result of a short, but aggressive illness. The family request privacy at this time of great loss," she added.
Fans’ reactions
Shortly after Victor Willis’ death news made headlines, fans began expressing their heartbreak on Instagram.
“This is not the way I thought I’d find out,” commented one, while a second wrote, “R.I.P to Victor Willis he will be loved and missed.”
A third added, “So many good memories. RIP.”
Who was Victor Willis?
Victor Edward Willis (July 1, 1951 – June 30, 2026) was an American singer and songwriter, who co-founded the disco group Village People and performed as the band’s lead singer.
The group – which also included Felipe Rose, Alex Briley, Randy Jones, David Hodo, and Glenn Hughes – became international stars in the 70s by performing while dressed as archetypal macho characters. Willis was alternately a policeman and a naval officer.
In 1980, he parted ways with the group and later spent years in a legal battle over the copyrights to songs he had written.
Nearly four decades later in 2017, the singer rejoined Village People, and last year thrilled fans by performing his hit YMCA at President Donald Trump’s pre-inauguration rally in January 2025.
Victor Willis on Village People’s performance at Trump’s pre-inauguration rally
Village People’s performance at Trump’s pre-inaugural rally sparked criticism among fans. Addressing the negative feedback, Willis released a statement on Facebook in January 2025, stating, "We know this wont [sic] make some of you happy to hear however we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics.”
"Our song Y.M.C.A. is a global anthem that hopefully helps bring the country together after a tumultuous and divided campaign where our preferred candidate lost,” he added.
Victor Willis discography
Some of Victor Willis’s several hits include YMCA, Macho Man, Can’t Stop the Music, Go West, Hot Cop, San Francisco, In Hollywood, The Women, Ready for the ‘80s, Magic Night, Young Man, Magic Christmas, Follow Through, and I Am What I Am.