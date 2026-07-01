Michigan parasite outbreak infects over 150 people, investigation underway 

Over 150 people have become sick in a parasite outbreak affecting seven countries in southeastern Michigan, as per state health officials.
Authorities have also launched a probe to find the source of the outbreak; however, they haven’t identified it yet.
The illness is caused by Cyclospora cayetanensis, a microscopic parasite that causes an infection of the small intestine and causes a disease, known as cyclosporiasis.
Health officials stated the outbreak has grown rapidly, with the first case reported on June 22. Within only over a week, dozens of extra cases were confirmed.
The significant outbreak has affected people in Monroe, Lenawee, Washtenaw, Wayne, Livingston, Shiawassee, and Jackson counties.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is leading in collaboration with local health departments, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Michigan Department of Rural Development and Agriculture.
What is Cyclospora?
Cyclospora is a parasite that transmits when people consume food or water contaminated with human feces with the parasite present inside it. It commonly infects the small intestine and causes gastrointestinal illness.
Michigan usually reports nearly 50 cases of cyclosporiasis each year, making this outbreak larger than normal.
Symptoms
Cyclospora’s symptoms include watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, stomach cramps, weight loss, bloating, low-grade fever, continuous nausea, fatigue, and more.
Notably, its symptoms start nearly a week after a person contracts the infection. If left untreated, the illness can last for multiple weeks or even months and may return after a temporary improvement.
Hospitalizations reported
The Diarrhea parasite outbreak has seen a significant spike in Monroe County, where health officials have identified 67 confirmed cases so far.
As per the Monroe County Health Department, 14 people have been hospitalized because of the illness.
Officials expect more cases to be reported as the investigation continues.
How to protect yourself?
Until the source of the outbreak is detected, health officials strongly advise consuming additional precautions when preparing food.
Follow these guidelines to protect yourselves:
1: Wash all fruits and vegetables thoroughly under running water before eating or cooking them.
2: Use a clean produce brush to scrub fruits and vegetables with firm skins, such as cucumbers and melons.
3: Remove any bruised or damaged areas from the fruit before eating.
4: Refrigerate peeled, cut, or cooked fruits and vegetables within two hours.
5: Avoid drinking or eating food that may be contaminated with unsafe water or human waste.
6: People who are experiencing the symptoms of diarrhea are strongly advised to avoid dehydration, especially during hot weather.
It is pertinent to mention that health officials continue to probe the reason behind the outbreak and are urging anyone who develops sudden issues to immediately contact a healthcare provider.