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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 days ago
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Taylor Swift touches down in NYC as fairytale castle rises inside MSG ahead of wedding

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are reportedly transforming Madison Square Garden into a fairytale setting

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 days ago
Taylor Swift touches down in NYC as fairytale castle rises inside MSG ahead of wedding
Taylor Swift touches down in NYC as fairytale castle rises inside MSG ahead of wedding

Taylor Swift has sparked fresh speculation after her private jet reportedly landed in the New York area just days before her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is expected to attend a high-profile wedding.

As reported by Page Six, the online flight records revealed that the Opalite singer’s private jet has reportedly landed in the New York area ahead of her upcoming New York City wedding to Travis Kelce.

The 36-year-old touched down in Morristown, New Jersey, on Tuesday, just a short drive from the wedding venue at Madison Square Garden.

Following her arrival, Swift's van was seen making its way to Dogpound Gym, where she regularly trains with Kirk Myers.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift building massive castle inside MSG for wedding

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are reportedly transforming Madison Square Garden into a fairytale setting, with a massive castle said to be under construction inside the iconic venue ahead of their highly anticipated wedding.

Ahead of their July 3 wedding, the preparations drew attention when a black garbage bag slipped, revealing white bannisters thought to be part of the décor.

As reported by TMZ, the fairytale-inspired castle is reportedly being erected inside a garden setting.

Large containers thought to contain trees were seen arriving at the venue as preparations continued.

The venue is also reportedly being transformed with fabric draped from the ceiling and spread across the floors.

Notably, the castle could also have special meaning to Swift, as she has used an enchanted fortress during her Speak Now tour and during the Fearless tour.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 2 days wedding celebrations

The couple are reportedly planning two days of wedding celebrations, including a rehearsal dinner at Madison Square Garden for around 100 guests the night before.

City Hall also confirmed a permit application had been filed for July 2–4, 2026.

Privacy at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding venue

Multiple sources shared that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding will take place at Madison Square Garden, home of the Knicks, Rangers and numerous concerts, including Swift’s.

According to an insider, the pair placed privacy above all else while selecting their wedding venue.

“Everyone’s been sworn to secrecy,” said one source.

Taylor Swift net worth 

The source added that guests would reportedly be shuttled to the venue on blacked-out buses, with Madison Square Garden's multiple entrances and tight security helping ensure privacy.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding guest list

While Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have kept their wedding details under wraps with strict NDAs, the guest list is expected to include stars such as Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez, Jack Antonoff, Gigi Hadid, Emma Stone, Patrick Mahomes and Jason Kelce.

Reports also suggest Blake Lively, Miles Teller and Karlie Kloss are not expected to attend.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engaged after two years of dating, the couple confirmed via Instagram in August, 2025.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married ,” they captioned several photos from the dreamy proposal.

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