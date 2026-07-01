Millie Bobby Brown reveals biggest challenge of filming ‘Enola Holmes 3’ in Malta

Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about the biggest challenge she faced while filming Enola Holmes 3 in Malta, revealing that the island's intense summer heat made long days on set particularly demanding.
Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast during a June 24 event at 92NY, released June 29, the Stranger Things starlet revealed that the biggest challenge of filming Netflix's latest Enola Holmes movie in Malta was the scorching heat.
“It was hot and being in that clothing...it was not Malta-friendly,” Brown said, describing filming in period costumes.
She said the heat became so unbearable that she felt compelled to speak up on behalf of the entire cast and crew.
“I had to have a serious sit-down with production about bringing in more fans and air conditioning tents for the crew,” she explained.
Brown went on to share, “Basically my sole job for two months was keeping the crew and cast cool.”
She admitted the scorching temperatures often made it difficult to stay focused on set.
“It's like when I filmed Stranger Things season 4 in New Mexico," the mother-of-one said.
Brown mentioned, "We were filming in the desert, and I'm trying to focus, but I can't keep my eyes open because the sun and the sand was so bright ... There's so many added environment-like issues that you can face on set that you'd never think to an audience eye.”
The Damsel starlet joked that hearing the behind-the-scenes story might give viewers a greater appreciation for the film.
“Sweat [was] dripping down my body,” she said.
Despite the scorching temperatures, Brown said filming in Malta was one of the highlights of returning as the beloved young detective.
“I never, never thought we'd ever leave London, so that was really exciting,” she shared, before adding, “The whole wedding theme was really exciting because I just got married myself, so I was ‘Ah, I get to do it all over again.’”
Millie Bobby Brown reflects on life lessons from Enola Holmes
Brown admitted her unconventional upbringing left her struggling to relate to people her own age.
"I just don't know how to react sometimes to people my own age," Brown, 22, explained during the Monday, June 29, episode of the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast. "I have a harder time. Because I grew up with primarily men on crews, let's change that."
She recalled being just 11 when she joined Stranger Things, where she mostly worked alongside crew members "over 40 years old."
"And so I heard a lot of adult talk growing up, I didn't really talk about the things you're meant to talk about as a kid," Brown continued.
She added, "Because you hear 'Where's the grip? Let's grab a ladder,' you know? And so that's your whole conversation."
Enola Holmes 3 release date and cast
Enola Holmes 3 officially premiered on Netflix on July 1, 2026.
The mystery film is available to stream exclusively on the platform.
The third installment shifts the action from Victorian London to the sun-soaked island of Malta.
Millie Bobby Brown returned alongside Henry Cavill and Louis Partridge under director Philip Barantini.