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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated yesterday
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Potato chips recalled at FDA’s highest risk level over salmonella fears

FDA recalls Zapp’s and Dirty chips bags over potential salmonella contamination

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated yesterday
Potato chips recalled at FDA’s highest risk level over Salmonella fears
Potato chips recalled at FDA’s highest risk level over Salmonella fears

FDA (US food and drug administration) has recalled thousands of popular potato chips bags over potential salmonella contamination.

According to USA Today, the popular Zapp’s and Dirty brand potato chips that has been recalled are now classified under the most serious warning level due to Salmonella fears.

FDA potato chip salmonella warning

The FDA classified the voluntary recall as a Class I recall, its highest risk category, on July 1.

As per the agency, a Class I recall means there is "a reasonable probability" that consuming or being exposed to the affected product could cause serious adverse health consequences or death.

The chips were first recalled in May by Utz Quality Foods, a subsidiary of Utz Brands, after the company learned that a seasoning made with dry milk powder supplied by a third-party manufacturer could potentially contain salmonella.

Potato chips recalled at FDA’s highest risk level over salmonella fears

Though the affected seasoning batches tested negative before being used, Utz said it issued the recall out of an abundance of caution.

A spokesperson told PEOPLE, “No other products produced by Utz Quality Foods are affected. We are working in coordination with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on this recall."

The company also said that they have not received any report of illness linked to the recall product.

The company said in the announcement, "To date, there have been no complaints of illness reported to Utz in connection with the recalled products. Utz is recalling these products based on the ingredient supplier's recall."

The recalled chips were distributed across numerous states, including Texas. FDA and chips company has urged people who have purchased one of the recalled chips, to return them or throw them away.

Which potato chips are recalled?

• 1.5oz Zapp's Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips

• 2.5oz Zapp's Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips

• 8oz Zapp's Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips

• 2oz Dirty Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips

• 1.5oz Zapp's Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips (60ct)

• 2oz Dirty Brand Maui Onion Potato Chip

• 2.5oz Zapp's Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip

• 8oz Zapp's Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip

• 2oz Dirty Brand Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips

Why were the chips recalled?

Utz said that the recalled products contain seasoning made with dry milk powder sourced from California Dairies, which may have been contaminated with salmonella.

The recall is part of a broader investigation that has also led to recalls of other food products containing the same ingredient.

What is salmonella?

Potato chips recalled at FDA’s highest risk level over salmonella fears

Salmonella is a type of bacteria that can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common foodborne illnesses.

Salmonella symptoms

Common symptoms, which typically appear six hours to six days after eating contaminated food, include diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, nausea, and vomiting.

Most people recover within four to seven days, but young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems face a greater risk of severe illness.

In rare cases, salmonella infections can spread to the bloodstream and cause life-threatening complications.

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