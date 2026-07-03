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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 9 hours ago
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Russian climbers arrested after scaling Empire State Building

Russian ‘Skywalkers’ couple arrested after unauthorized Empire State Building climb and rooftop proposal

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 9 hours ago
Russian climbers arrested after scaling Empire State Building
Russian climbers arrested after scaling Empire State Building

A high-altitude marriage proposal turned into a police matter on Wednesday when a well-known Russian climbing couple scaled the antenna of New York City’s iconic Empire State Building.

Angelina Nikolau, 33, and Ivan Kuznetsov, 32 – known to fans as Ivan Beerkus – were taken into custody by the NYPD after their unauthorized ascent of the 1,454-foot structure.

The stunt and the proposal

The pair, who are subjects of the 2024 Netflix documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story, are experienced “rooftoppers” known for scaling landmarks without safety gear.

On Wednesday afternoon, they bypassed security and climbed the building’s restricted antenna. Once at the summit, they unfurled a large black banner that read, “When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace.”

After displaying their message, the couple climbed down to a slightly wider ledge where Kuznetsov dropped to one knee and proposed to Nikolau. Videos captured by police body cameras show the duo kissing and celebrating before law enforcement arrived.

Legal consequences

The couple, who reside in New Jersey, were brought down safely and arrested. They now face a series of serious charges including burglary, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

Official response

An Empire State Building spokesperson confirmed the incident was unauthorized but emphasized that there was no danger to the public.

“The unauthorized incident at the building has been resolved with the constructive and helpful coordination of the NYPD,” the spokesperson said. “There was at no time danger to tenants, visitors and Empire State Building Observation Deck guests.”

While the couple’s actions have drawn widespread criticism for the safety risks involved, Nikolau’s father, Dmitriy, defended his daughter, stating, “I think it is normal to climb up a roof in any country including the United States, according to any constitution.”

The climbers remain in custody as they await arraignment.

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