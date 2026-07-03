Zendaya makes rare comment on Tom Holland’s ‘commitment’ months after wedding

Zendaya will forever be her husband Tom Holland’s fangirl.
The 29-year-old actress, who secretly tied the knot with her actor fiancé earlier this year, is soon set to share the big screen with him in two anticipated upcoming movies, The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
Ahead of the films’ release, the Euphoria star released a heartwarming video, gushing over her husband’s “committed” attitude.
Zendaya praises Tom Holland’s ‘commitment’ to Spider-Man
In a new video released by Sony Pictures on X on Thursday, July 2, Zendaya made a rare statement about Tom Holland being “so committed” to the Spider-Man franchise and his role.
“It definitely wouldn't be the movie that it is without Tom Holland, not just because he's Spider-Man, but because of all the work that he's doing behind the camera,” she said in the video showing glimpses of Holland in his Spider-Man costume, filming the scenes and meeting with fans.
The Drama actress continued, “He cares so much about the character. He cares so much about the people who relate and connect to the character, and wants to do justice to Peter Parker’s story and what he means to so many people.”
Noting that Holland – who has been playing the character since 2016 – is so “committed” to the role, Zendaya shared that “nothing gets past” her husband during production.
“He really is so committed and so thoughtful about every aspect of Spider-Man, but Peter Parker too,” she added.
About Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is an upcoming American superhero movie, which will be the fourth installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Spider-Man film series.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day release date
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will release on July 31, 2026.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day plot
The movie’s storyline on IMDb reads, “A forgotten Peter Parker lives alone as a full-time Spider-Man until mounting pressure triggers a dangerous change and a powerful new enemy emerges.”
Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast
The star-studded cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacon Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.
Zendaya and Tom Holland marriage
Zendaya’s latest comments about Tom Holland come months after they secretly tied the knot earlier this year.
The lovebirds, who first met while filming for Spider-Man: Homecoming and confirmed their romance in 2021, sparked engagement buzz over Christmas in 2024.
Over a year later in March 2026, the Challengers actress’s stylist, Law Roach, teased at the 2026 Actor Awards that the couple had already been married, stating, “The wedding has already happened” and “You missed it.”
While speaking to Esquire U.K. in June 2026, Holland confirmed that he and Zendaya were married after he was questioned about the fake AI wedding photos of him and the actress in Lake Como, Italy.