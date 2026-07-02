Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding gets major NYC twist with new invites

The New York Knicks are gearing for a major celebration after their historic victory parade in the city, as it has been reported that the squad has secured wedding invites to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's celebration.
The Knicks receive Taylor Swift wedding invites
As reported by Page Six, a source shared that the couple, who are preparing for a wedding ceremony for the July 4th weekend at Madison Square Garden, have invited "the starting lineup for the Knicks", including Jalen Brunson, to their special day.
Taylor Swift cheered for the Knicks during the NBA playoffs
The wedding invitations came weeks after the Love Story hitmaker was seen attending two of the Knicks' playoffs wins this spring, cheering for her team and rocking a tee with the team's colours, with the text reading, "Stevie Knicks", alongside Este Haim and Mariska Hargitay.
Taylor cheered for the team with all her might, and during her Songwriters Hall of Fame induction speech the following night, she suffered from a raspy voice.
"The quality of my speaking voice is the product of [something] that I am not sorry for... I was lucky enough to go to a Knicks game last night," she said of her raspy tone after Steven Spielberg presented her with the honour.
"I screamed for 100% of it," she added. "And then I got home and was like, 'I gotta stop screaming'."
An insider told the outlet at the time that Taylor attended the game because “she’s a huge fan of the Knicks and really wants to be there to support them".
With her wedding just around the corner, it seems the players will also be showing up to support her on her big day.
Who is invited to Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's wedding?
The Knicks captain Jalen Brunson; Josh Hart; Mikal Bridges; OG Anunoby; and Karl-Anthony Towns have joined over 1,000 guests who are invited to the wedding; however, it was not reported if they accepted the invite.
Following their historic NBA title, the Knicks have become a central part of New York's sports scene and have a well-earned connection to MSG.
The Knicks starting five would be joining Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Mariska Hargitay, Suki Waterhouse, and several of Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammates, who are all expected for the multiday celebration.
Taylor Swift's wedding plans confirmed
As reported by the Associated Press, the festivities will kick off with a rehearsal dinner scheduled for Thursday night, July 2, with the actual ceremony taking place a day later.
The preparations for pop culture's royal wedding have been making headlines in recent weeks after it was reported that the ceremony will take place over the 4th of July weekend at MSG.
MSG under spotlight for Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's wedding
Madison Square Garden, which has a history of hosting iconic games and concerts, has taken centre stage during Taylor Swift's wedding preparations.
As Taylor has long been associated with New York through her music and public life, combined with Travis' NFL career, MSQ is quite an iconic venue for their nuptials.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani says city is 'prepared' for Taylor Swift wedding
On Wednesday, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani hinted at Taylor Swift's wedding, as he shared that a permit had been filed for a "large event" at Madison Square Garden.
"We are fully prepared," he said. "There isn't anything to share beyond that."
Previously, it was reported that the crew had been spotted unloading equipment from trucks outside the Manhattan arena.
Amid extreme secrecy, the pair have also made their guests sign NDAs and fired a worker for allegedly attempting to take a snap of the wedding decor, a large fairy-tale castle, that is reportedly under construction at MSG.
Notably, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26th, 2025, sharing dreamy snaps from their proposal on their Instagram accounts.