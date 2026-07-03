Tesla in full self-driving mode crashes into Texas home, kills woman 

A Texas man has been charged with manslaughter after authorities said his Tesla crashed into a home last month, killing a 76-year-old grandmother.
According to court documents, Michael David Butler, 44, told investigators he was driving a Tesla Model 3 with a Tesla driver-assistance system engaged when it crashed into Martha Avila's home in Katy on June 19.
He later told paramedics the vehicle was on "Autopilot," according to the affidavit. Tesla has disputed that account.
Avila was inside the residence when the vehicle crashed into the home. She was flown by Life Flight to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
Butler was arrested Thursday and charged with manslaughter, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
According to an arrest affidavit, Butler told investigators he was making a DoorDash delivery when he adjusted the music on the Tesla's touchscreen before he "passed out."
The affidavit alleges the vehicle reached 73 mph — more than double the posted speed limit — and that the brake pedal was not applied during the minutes leading up to the crash.