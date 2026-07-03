Sci-Tech
  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated an hour ago
Make us preferred on Google
Sci-Tech

Tesla in full self-driving mode crashes into Texas home, kills woman

DoorDash driver charged with manslaughter after passing out at wheel of Tesla

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated an hour ago
Tesla in full self-driving mode crashes into Texas home, kills woman
Tesla in full self-driving mode crashes into Texas home, kills woman 

A Texas man has been charged with manslaughter after authorities said his Tesla crashed into a home last month, killing a 76-year-old grandmother.

According to court documents, Michael David Butler, 44, told investigators he was driving a Tesla Model 3 with a Tesla driver-assistance system engaged when it crashed into Martha Avila's home in Katy on June 19.

He later told paramedics the vehicle was on "Autopilot," according to the affidavit. Tesla has disputed that account.

Avila was inside the residence when the vehicle crashed into the home. She was flown by Life Flight to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Butler was arrested Thursday and charged with manslaughter, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

According to an arrest affidavit, Butler told investigators he was making a DoorDash delivery when he adjusted the music on the Tesla's touchscreen before he "passed out."

The affidavit alleges the vehicle reached 73 mph — more than double the posted speed limit — and that the brake pedal was not applied during the minutes leading up to the crash.

WhatsApp usernames raise impersonation concerns ahead of global rollout
WhatsApp usernames raise impersonation concerns ahead of global rollout
Solar flares spark northern lights hopes for July 4 weekend
Solar flares spark northern lights hopes for July 4 weekend
OpenAI seeks Trump’s backing with 5% stake as valuation hits $852 billion
OpenAI seeks Trump’s backing with 5% stake as valuation hits $852 billion
Scientists build world’s first synthetic cell from scratch: A breakthrough in Biology
Scientists build world’s first synthetic cell from scratch: A breakthrough in Biology
Microsoft plans major round of layoffs, cutting over 5,500 jobs across teams
Microsoft plans major round of layoffs, cutting over 5,500 jobs across teams
Meta hit with setback in lawsuit over claims Facebook, Instagram addict kids
Meta hit with setback in lawsuit over claims Facebook, Instagram addict kids
Apple, Google face new UK rules enabling alternative app payments
Apple, Google face new UK rules enabling alternative app payments
Apple iPhone 18 Pro leak reveals suppliers, features, price, release date, and more
Apple iPhone 18 Pro leak reveals suppliers, features, price, release date, and more
5 new WhatsApp features you should start using
5 new WhatsApp features you should start using
WhatsApp rolls out username reservations: Here's how to chat without exchanging numbers
WhatsApp rolls out username reservations: Here's how to chat without exchanging numbers
Is Minecraft down? Users report widespread outage in USA
Is Minecraft down? Users report widespread outage in USA
NASA races to rescue telescope from falling back to Earth: What to know
NASA races to rescue telescope from falling back to Earth: What to know

Popular News

Trump to headline ‘Salute to America 250’ amid heat alert

Trump to headline ‘Salute to America 250’ amid heat alert
40 minutes ago
King Charles keeps composure as security responds to tense public moment

King Charles keeps composure as security responds to tense public moment
2 hours ago
Will Justin Bieber perform at 2026 FIFA World Cup final? Here's what we know

Will Justin Bieber perform at 2026 FIFA World Cup final? Here's what we know
2 hours ago