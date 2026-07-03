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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Will Justin Bieber perform at 2026 FIFA World Cup final? Here's what we know

The 'Baby' hitmaker is reportedly in discussions to perform during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Will Justin Bieber perform at 2026 FIFA World Cup final? Heres what we know
Will Justin Bieber perform at 2026 FIFA World Cup final? Here's what we know

Justin Bieber is reportedly in talks to headline a major performance, with the potential comeback following the record-breaking success of his Coachella concerts.

According to TMZ, the Grammy-winning singer is in discussions to perform during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

The Peaches singer is said to be in the running for the first-ever FIFA World Cup Halftime Show, joining Madonna, Shakira and BTS.

Accepting the co-headlining role would see Bieber make the trip from Los Angeles to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford for the July 19 final.

Halftime Show’s charitable component

The Halftime Show will also include a charitable component, with proceeds going to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which supports access to education and football for children worldwide.

The fund has outlined a $100 million fundraising goal ahead of the tournament final, according to its official website.

Katy Perry and Tyla are among the big-name artists who have already performed at the 2026 World Cup.

Will Justin Bieber perform at 2026 FIFA World Cup final? Heres what we know

The tournament kicked off on June 11 with opening ceremonies held across Mexico, Canada and the United States, marking the first time the countries have hosted the World Cup in 32 years.

Justin Bieber’s performance at 2026 Coachella

Bieber’s momentum has continued following his headline performance at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Across two weekends, the singer took to the main stage with songs from SWAG and a greatest-hits medley.

Bieber unveiled his seventh studio album Swag on July 11, 2025, followed shortly after by the deluxe project Swag II on September 5.

He made history at Coachella, selling out the festival and becoming its highest-paid performer ever.

“It's a groundbreaking move for a headliner, and it's something he built entirely on his own,” a source close to the singer told Rolling Stone last September.

“Between headlining Coachella and the success of Swag, it's clear this is the start of an exciting new era for Justin - one where he's fully in the driver's seat,” the insider added.

At that time it was reported that Bieber's fee surpassed $5 million per weekend.

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