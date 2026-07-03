Royal
  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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King Charles keeps composure as security responds to tense public moment

Royal security quickly surrounded King Charles during Thursday's public outing

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
King Charles keeps composure as security responds to tense public moment
King Charles keeps composure as security responds to tense public moment

King Charles III's security team sprang into action after a close call during one of the monarch's public engagements, swiftly responding to the unexpected moment as onlookers watched.

The British Monarch took part in a centuries-old handball game during a visit to Jedburgh, Roxburghshire, where his security team faced a tense moment as dozens of players rushed toward the ball just feet from the monarch after he threw the ceremonial first ba'.

King Charles keeps composure as security responds to tense public moment

Charles’ protection officers moved in immediately, ushering him backward while players wrestled for possession.

Despite the commotion, the King stayed calm, chatting with those around him while taking in the game.

Ahead of the match, the King quipped about the event's "health and safety," drawing the humorous response: "There is no health and safety here!"

Jethart Callants Club president Charlie Young said: "The King was chuckling away at what was going on. He was loving the roughness of it all.

Young added, "He actually knows the game and said he had played it in Ashbourne in Derbyshire but I have no idea when that was."

King Charles's security team

The King is protected by a taxpayer-funded 24/7 security detail, a measure reserved for the monarch and the heir's immediate family.

He also has a personal bodyguard, though he recently bid a fond farewell to his loyal protector of many years, called Jag, who had previously only been recognised by his impressive beard.

King Charles keeps composure as security responds to tense public moment

It was revealed earlier this week that the King is looking to recruit a security professional with "discretion" for a role at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland.

Meanwhile, his son, Prince Harry continues to await a final decision in his long-running security dispute after losing automatic police protection when he stepped back as a senior royal in 2020.

King Charles in Scotland

The monarch's visit to Jedburgh formed part of Royal Week in Scotland and aligned with the town's annual Jethart Callant festival, a longstanding Borders tradition.

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