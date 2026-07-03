Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 15 hours ago
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SpaceX stock jumps after Donald Trump floats Elon Musk donation idea

Trump stated he believed Elon Musk would follow other leading players of the industry who have already pledged support for initiative

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 15 hours ago
SpaceX stock jumps after Donald Trump floats Elon Musk donation idea
SpaceX stock jumps after Donald Trump floats Elon Musk donation idea

President Donald Trump stated he expects Elon Musk to support his new Trump Accounts child savings programme by contributing SpaceX stock.

Although, the news has yet to be officially confirmed by the company or Elon Musk himself.

In an interview with CNBC, Trump stated he believed the tech trillionaire would follow other leading players of the industry who have already pledged support for the initiative.

He pointed to recent commitments from Micron Technology and Michael Dell, saying, "I think that he will do that."

Moreover, Trump revealed that he congratulated Musk after SpaceX's record-breaking initial public offering reportedly helped him in securing the first spot of the world's first trillionaire.

While addressing they had disagreements over economic policy in the past, Trump stated they now have a “a very good relationship."

Trump accounts launch on July 4

The Trump Accounts programme is slated to launch on July 4. Under the scheme, every eligible American child born between 2025 and 2028 will get a $1,000 government-funded, tax-deferred investment account.

    Although designed primarily for newborns, older children will also be able to participate.

    Major companies already pledge support

    Some leading players of the industry have already announced financial backing for the programme.

    Micron Technology recently pledged $250 million to support the initiative, while Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell said he would contribute $250 to accounts for 25 million American children.

    SpaceX stock jumps after Donald Trump floats Elon Musk donation idea

    The programme has captured tremendous attention from corporate America, with many companies considering contributions for employees' children or broader public participation.

    To mark the launch, leaders from both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq are expected to join President Trump at the White House to ring the opening bell from the Oval Office.

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