Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 15 hours ago
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Meghan Markle’s decision leaves Kate Middleton anxious: ‘it's impossible not to worry’

Kate Middleton 'expresses' concerns ahead of Prince Harry's UK arrival with Meghan Markle

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 15 hours ago
Meghan Markle’s decision leaves Kate Middleton anxious: ‘its impossible not to worry’
Meghan Markle’s decision leaves Kate Middleton anxious: ‘it's impossible not to worry’

Prince Harry’s unexpected decision to bring Meghan Markle to the UK has left Kate Middleton feeling torn and anxious.

The Princess of Wales – who has been actively playing the “peacemaker” between the warring brothers Prince William and Prince Harry is now taking a u-turn on her stance as Meghan is also expected to make a UK return after four years.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly are all set to make their first ever joint trip to the UK since 2022, next week, for The Invictus Games 2027 and other engagements.

Harry’s visit this time has garnered special attention as his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will also be travelling with the Duke and his wife to the UK for the first time.

While many Royal spectators are looking at the situation as a huge opportunity for King Charles to heal the longstanding rift between his sons and their families, others are skeptic about the scenario, including the monarch’s beloved, daughter-in-law, Catherine.

“Kate does want to see Harry, and she wants to do whatever she can to help the King, but there's no denying that having Meghan there makes things worlds more complicated for her,” a source told Closer.

They continued, “If Harry was coming on his own, it would be a very different story Kate has always had a soft spot for him; it's Meghan's involvement that changes the dynamic completely. As much as Kate wants this peace, it's impossible not to worry about what chaos Meghan will bring.”

“William is so against the whole idea, and Kate can't simply ignore his feelings. She understands why Charles is pushing for reconciliation, and she genuinely believes Harry should have this chance, but it's still hard to stomach the idea of having to play nice with Meghan,” added the insider.

The source further claimed that “Just hearing Meghan's name can set William off, so naturally that makes Kate worry about him and his stress levels.”

About feud between Sussexes and Waleses

After stepping back from their royal roles in 2020, Harry, 41, and Meghan Markle, 44, have repeatedly spoken about their experiences within the monarchy through high-profile interviews, documentaries and Harry's bestselling memoir, Spare.

These brutal public attacks from the Sussex on multiple occasions have strained their relationship with the future King and Queen.

The tipster added, “Kate's not bad mouthing Meghan, but everyone in her inner circle knows what a difficult spot this has put her in. It's no secret there was a lot of friction between her and Meghan, and that hasn't nearly been forgotten.”

“Kate wants peace; she wants Charles to have this opportunity with Harry and the children, but this is causing her no end of anxiety,” they added.

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