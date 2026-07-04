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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 14 hours ago
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Kjell Nilsson, 'Mad Max' star dies at 76: Cause of death revealed

Kjell Nilsson has passed away after years of health scares

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 14 hours ago
Kjell Nilsson, Mad Max star dies at 76: Cause of death revealed
Kjell Nilsson, 'Mad Max' star dies at 76: Cause of death revealed

Kjell Nilsson, best known for his role in Mad Max 2, has passed away at the age of 76.

According to his family and rep, Chris Carbaugh, the actor took his last breath on Thursday, July 2, in Queensland, Australia.

Confirming the news of Nilsson passing to TMZ, Carbaugh described him as a "wonderful person" who inspired others through his work as a weight training coach, and also someone who "embraced" his Mad Max role.

Kjell Nilsson's cause of death

Announcing the heartbreaking news, Kjell Nilsson's family shared in a Facebook post that the actor "had been battling end-stage kidney disease for the past four and a half years" before his death.

Kjell Nilsson, Mad Max star dies at 76: Cause of death revealed

They also shared that Nilsson received dialysis "three days a week".

"This past Sunday, after much consideration, Kjell made the decision to take back control over his pain and his body by stopping dialysis," his family said, adding that the “days leading up to his passing were filled with joy, gratitude, peace, and acceptance.”

Nilsson died "peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by his sons", read the statement.

The family also shared that he had experienced kidney failure in 2022 and continued to live for four years past what doctors predicted.

He also suffered "blood clotting in his legs", which left him unable to walk; however, he continued to train his body through "relentless weight training, determination, and sheer force of will".

About Kjell Nilsson

Born in 1949 in Gothenburg, Västra Götalands län, Sweden, Kjell Nilsson became an Olympic-class weightlifter and moved to Australia in 1980 to train Swedish athletes preparing for the Moscow Olympics the same year.

While in Australia, he met Australian actress Kate Ferguson, and the pair tied the knot in Sweden.

The actress persuaded him to return to Australia and helped guide him into the Australian film industry.

He eventually landed his first role as a pirate in The Pirate Movie before starring as The Humungus in Mad Max 2, which was later dubbed The Road Warrior.

Following his iconic role, he landed small roles in 1984's Man of Letters, 1988's Hard Knuckle and 1989's The Edge of Power.

Notably, Kjell Nilsson's last film role was in 2023's Howlin Refrain.

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