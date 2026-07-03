Lakers trade Deandre Ayton to Wizards for Jaden Hardy

In a significant move to reshape their frontcourt, the Los Angeles Lakers have reached an agreement to trade center Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards.
In return, the Lakers will receive guard Jaden Hardy along with two future second-round draft picks scheduled for 2031 and 2032.
A new direction for Los Angeles
This deal comes just days after Ayton opted into his $8.1-million player option for the upcoming season. The decision to part ways with the 27-year-old center follows the Lakers’ recent aggressive strategy to secure their long-term future at the position.
As noted by ESPN’s Shams Charania, who first reported the transaction on Friday, the trade arrives “shortly after the Lakers made a huge swing for their centre of the future by acquiring Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz for two first-round picks.”
Player performance and financial context
Deandre Ayton, the first overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, spent the last season with the Lakers, where he averaged 12.5 points and 8.0 rebounds over 72 games.
While his scoring and rebounding totals reached career lows, he proved efficient in his role finishing the season with a career-best 67.1 field goal percentage.
On the financial front, Ayton enters the 2026-27 season on an $8.4 million contract, while his incoming replacement, Jaden Hardy, is on a $6 million deal.
Next steps for the Lakers
With Ayton headed to Washington, the Lakers are reportedly turning their attention to the veteran market to bolster their depth behind Walker Kessler.
Reports indicate the team is currently evaluating options for a backup center with names like Jonas Valanciunas, Andre Drummond and Kevon Looney beign mentioned as potential targets to round out the roster.