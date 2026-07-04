New York City sky puts on stunning display for Taylor Swift's wedding, fans react

New York City sky worked as an unpaid yet the most stunning and “magical” backdrop at the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding.
According to Mens Journal, a rainbow and lightning suddenly appeared in the skies over New York City after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were married at Madison Square Garden on July 3, 2026.
The surprise weather was captured in a series of photos.
Photojournalist Gary Hershorn, who shared a photo of the rainbow, wrote on Instagram, “New York City came through big time with a beautiful rainbow for the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Friday evening.”
He shared additional pictures of the rainbow on X, writing, “A thunderstorm passed through New York City just before sunset exiting in time for the sun to create a rainbow and illuminate the skyline Friday evening during the wedding of Taylor Swift.”
Hershorn has worked for major outlets like Reuters and Getty Images.
Fans reaction
Fans noted that Swift sang in her song Opalite, “You were dancing through the lightning strikes. Sleepless in the onyx night. But now the sky is opalite.”
“You actually can’t make this stuff up we’re witnessing a fairytale” a fan wrote on Instagram thread.
“Now the sky is Opalite,” Other fans noted that it looked like a “double rainbow.”
The Swift Society wrote on X, “A rainbow appeared in the sky after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce officially married.”
The India Times reported that the rainbow appeared 13 minutes after Swift married Kelce. Notably, Swift called “13 her lucky number.”