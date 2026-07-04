World
  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 15 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
World

New York City sky puts on stunning display for Taylor Swift's wedding, fans react

New York City rainbow and lightning pictures flood social media during Taylor Swift wedding

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 15 hours ago
New York City sky puts on stunning display for Taylor Swifts wedding, fans react
New York City sky puts on stunning display for Taylor Swift's wedding, fans react

New York City sky worked as an unpaid yet the most stunning and “magical” backdrop at the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding.

According to Mens Journal, a rainbow and lightning suddenly appeared in the skies over New York City after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were married at Madison Square Garden on July 3, 2026. 


The surprise weather was captured in a series of photos.

Photojournalist Gary Hershorn, who shared a photo of the rainbow, wrote on Instagram, “New York City came through big time with a beautiful rainbow for the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Friday evening.”

He shared additional pictures of the rainbow on X, writing, “A thunderstorm passed through New York City just before sunset exiting in time for the sun to create a rainbow and illuminate the skyline Friday evening during the wedding of Taylor Swift.”

Hershorn has worked for major outlets like Reuters and Getty Images.

Fans reaction

Fans noted that Swift sang in her song Opalite, “You were dancing through the lightning strikes. Sleepless in the onyx night. But now the sky is opalite.”


“You actually can’t make this stuff up we’re witnessing a fairytale” a fan wrote on Instagram thread.

“Now the sky is Opalite,” Other fans noted that it looked like a “double rainbow.”

The Swift Society wrote on X, “A rainbow appeared in the sky after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce officially married.”

The India Times reported that the rainbow appeared 13 minutes after Swift married Kelce. Notably, Swift called “13 her lucky number.”

Trump says Netanyahu ‘knows who the boss is’ ahead of White House visit
Trump says Netanyahu ‘knows who the boss is’ ahead of White House visit
Ankara NATO summit: How Trump’s support has bolstered Erdogan’s standing
Ankara NATO summit: How Trump’s support has bolstered Erdogan’s standing
Rare 1776 Declaration of Independence found in UK
Rare 1776 Declaration of Independence found in UK
Trump warns of ‘communist menace at’ Mount Rushmore
Trump warns of ‘communist menace at’ Mount Rushmore
Mojtaba Khamenei may not attend Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral gathering
Mojtaba Khamenei may not attend Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral gathering
Wisconsin Lake boat accident leaves 3 dead, multiple rescued amid storms
Wisconsin Lake boat accident leaves 3 dead, multiple rescued amid storms
Kelsey Pfendler smashes record in solo row from California to Hawaii: ‘Crazy’
Kelsey Pfendler smashes record in solo row from California to Hawaii: ‘Crazy’
Trump proposes hosting Obama, Biden at White House to watch football
Trump proposes hosting Obama, Biden at White House to watch football
Iran prepares for massive farewell as Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral begins
Iran prepares for massive farewell as Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral begins
NHS walking exercise rewards: Earn incentives for walking 30 minutes a day
NHS walking exercise rewards: Earn incentives for walking 30 minutes a day
Crude prices stable amid hopes of lasting US-Iran peace deal
Crude prices stable amid hopes of lasting US-Iran peace deal
Manhunt for Ukrainian woman after Monaco parcel bombing
Manhunt for Ukrainian woman after Monaco parcel bombing

Popular News

Taylor Swift's wedding hailed as 'unbelievably brilliant night' by DJ Greg James

Taylor Swift's wedding hailed as 'unbelievably brilliant night' by DJ Greg James
6 hours ago
Madison Square Garden staff lose jobs after Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding

Madison Square Garden staff lose jobs after Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding
7 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares stage with daughter in 25-year return to theatre

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares stage with daughter in 25-year return to theatre
7 hours ago