NHS walking exercise rewards: Earn incentives for walking 30 minutes a day

NHS England will launch a new walking challenge next year that rewards for keeping themselves active throughout the year, encouraging participants to walk for around 30 minutes every day as part of efforts to improve public health.
The initiative, called the "marathon a month" challenge, asks people to complete nearly 26 miles of walking each month, roughly the distance of a marathon by walking nearly half an hour daily.
Participants will be able to record their activity digitally or via smart wearables such as smartphones and smartwatches.
People who successfully complete the monthly challenge will be eligible to receive rewards that include vouchers, discounts, and other incentives.
Aiming to enhance public health
The NHS will fund the programme's initial setup, rewards themselves will be provided via partnerships with private and public sector organisations instead of NHS funding.
While revealing the major aim behind the initiative, Sir Brendan Foster, Olympic medallist and founder of the Great North Run. Foster stated that the goal is to encourage everyone to add walking as part of their daily routine.
Moreover, organisers hope to use "streak" culture—popularised by apps such as Snapchat and Duolingo, aiming to motivate people to make a habit of performing physical activities on a daily basis and prioritise their health.
The programme forms part of the NHS's 10-year health plan for England, aiming to tackle exercises.
As per NHS England, inactivity is associated with one in six deaths, while Sport England estimates that about 12 million adults do less than 30 minutes of moderate physical activity every week.
Sir Brendan stated walking for 30 minutes five days a week could add up to four extra years of healthy life, while also significantly reducing pressure on NHS services by preventing chronic diseases.
The NHS hopes to gather significant traction of 100,000 participants, which Foster said would make it the largest marathon event ever held.
Health experts have also appreciated the initiative but stressed that encouraging exercise alone is not enough.
Further details regarding the marathon’s regarding the registration and kinds of rewards and offers remain underwraps, and likely to be announced in the near future.