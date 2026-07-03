Melania Trump’s documentary earned millions from Amazon, filing reveals

US President Donald Trump’s financial disclosure has revealed massive earnings from First Lady Melania Trump’s documentary and crypto.
US Office of Government Ethics on June 30 published a 927-page financial disclosure report offering a glimpse into Republican presidents’ finances.
Melania documentary earnings
It had previously been reported that Amazon paid around $40m for the Brett Ratner film, including $28m directly to the First Lady, The Independent reported.
Amazon MGM went on to spend another $35 million to market the film, which made back about $16.6 million at the box office prior to becoming available to stream on Prime Video.
Furthermore, in his recent financial disclosure statement, Trump revealed that he received a $521,161 licensing payment for the First Lady’s memoir from Skyhorse Publishing.
He also made around $6 million in net proceeds from “NFTs and other collectibles” associated with his wife.
Trump reacts to financial earning report
Trump on Wednesday, July 2, claimed he had nothing to do with the billion-dollar windfall reported on his financial disclosures, insisting it all comes from the work of unnamed financial advisers rather than his deliberate efforts to profit from the presidency.
Trump said before boarding a brand-new Air Force One for the first time on his way to tour the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, “I've made a lot of money before I became president, and they invest my money, and I don't talk to them. I never - I don't even speak to them.”
The $400 million Boeing VC-25B aircraft was presented to him in Doha last year, and that gift also stirred concerns about influence-buying.
Trump’s crypto earning
The president earned more than $1 billion from two cryptocurrency businesses that now outpace what he earns in revenue from his extensive property portfolio.
Trump disclosed over $500 million in earnings from World Liberty Financial crypto venture, including “governance tokens,” according to an Office of Government Ethics filing, while another firm, CIC Digital LLC, brought in more than $600 million from sales of Trump-branded “meme” coins featuring his image.