World
  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 5 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
World

Melania Trump’s documentary earned millions from Amazon, filing reveals

Trump pocketed $10.7M from Amazon’s Melania documentary as crypto earnings top $1.4B

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 5 hours ago
Melania Trump’s documentary earned millions from Amazon, filing reveals
Melania Trump’s documentary earned millions from Amazon, filing reveals

US President Donald Trump’s financial disclosure has revealed massive earnings from First Lady Melania Trump’s documentary and crypto.

US Office of Government Ethics on June 30 published a 927-page financial disclosure report offering a glimpse into Republican presidents’ finances.

Melania documentary earnings

It had previously been reported that Amazon paid around $40m for the Brett Ratner film, including $28m directly to the First Lady, The Independent reported.

Melania Trump’s documentary earned millions from Amazon, filing reveals

Amazon MGM went on to spend another $35 million to market the film, which made back about $16.6 million at the box office prior to becoming available to stream on Prime Video.

Furthermore, in his recent financial disclosure statement, Trump revealed that he received a $521,161 licensing payment for the First Lady’s memoir from Skyhorse Publishing. 

He also made around $6 million in net proceeds from “NFTs and other collectibles” associated with his wife.

Trump reacts to financial earning report


Trump on Wednesday, July 2, claimed he had nothing to do with the billion-dollar windfall reported on his financial disclosures, insisting it all comes from the work of unnamed financial advisers rather than his deliberate efforts to profit from the presidency.

Trump said before boarding a brand-new Air Force One for the first time on his way to tour the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, “I've made a lot of money before I became president, and they invest my money, and I don't talk to them. I never - I don't even speak to them.”

The $400 million Boeing VC-25B aircraft was presented to him in Doha last year, and that gift also stirred concerns about influence-buying.

Trump’s crypto earning

The president earned more than $1 billion from two cryptocurrency businesses that now outpace what he earns in revenue from his extensive property portfolio.

Trump disclosed over $500 million in earnings from World Liberty Financial crypto venture, including “governance tokens,” according to an Office of Government Ethics filing, while another firm, CIC Digital LLC, brought in more than $600 million from sales of Trump-branded “meme” coins featuring his image.

France heatwave claims 2,025 excess deaths as Europe faces more extreme heat
France heatwave claims 2,025 excess deaths as Europe faces more extreme heat
Trump to headline ‘Salute to America 250’ amid heat alert
Trump to headline ‘Salute to America 250’ amid heat alert
What’s open and closed on Fourth of July? Store, bank, restaurant hours
What’s open and closed on Fourth of July? Store, bank, restaurant hours
Nine monks killed after 11-year-old drives truck into procession in Thailand
Nine monks killed after 11-year-old drives truck into procession in Thailand
Russian climbers arrested after scaling Empire State Building
Russian climbers arrested after scaling Empire State Building
Potato chips recalled at FDA’s highest risk level over salmonella fears
Potato chips recalled at FDA’s highest risk level over salmonella fears
Mitch McConnell health update after senator found ‘unconscious’ at home
Mitch McConnell health update after senator found ‘unconscious’ at home
Kroger announces plans to acquire Giant Eagle for $1.65B
Kroger announces plans to acquire Giant Eagle for $1.65B
Newborn found dead at Electric Forest 2026: Investigation underway
Newborn found dead at Electric Forest 2026: Investigation underway
Inside the US-Iran indirect talks in Doha: New details
Inside the US-Iran indirect talks in Doha: New details
Melat Kiros defeats 15-term veteran Diana DeGette in Colorado primary
Melat Kiros defeats 15-term veteran Diana DeGette in Colorado primary
Nancy Guthrie update takes shocking turn as FBI breaks silence on ransom notes
Nancy Guthrie update takes shocking turn as FBI breaks silence on ransom notes

Popular News

Trump to headline ‘Salute to America 250’ amid heat alert

Trump to headline ‘Salute to America 250’ amid heat alert
39 minutes ago
King Charles keeps composure as security responds to tense public moment

King Charles keeps composure as security responds to tense public moment
2 hours ago
Will Justin Bieber perform at 2026 FIFA World Cup final? Here's what we know

Will Justin Bieber perform at 2026 FIFA World Cup final? Here's what we know
2 hours ago