France heatwave claims 2,025 excess deaths as Europe faces more extreme heat 

France has reported over 2,025 deaths during the last week of June after a record-breaking heatwave, as forecasters issued warning regarding another spell of scorching heat, which is set to grip certain parts of Europe soon.
As per France’s public health agency, deaths between June 22-28 significantly rose by 29% in contrast to the previous week.
French Health Minister Stéphanie Rist stated that there had been a “clear increase" in deaths among people aged more than 45, while fatalities in the Paris region alone saw a significant rise of 62%.
The figures come after France experienced its hottest average day on record on June 24, with a soaring temperature of 41°C in Paris and around half the country placed under the highest-level red heat alert.
Officials cautioned that the current death toll is likely an underestimate as further mortality data is still being assessed.
Further challenges due to heat wave
The heatwave prompted the citizens to opt for swimming, which has triggered a sharp rise in drowning incidents.
As per French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez, nearly 72 people have drowned since June 18.
Elsewhere in Europe, Belgium recorded 1,222 excess deaths during the same heatwave, 39% above normal levels, with about half of the victims were the senior citizens over the age of 80, who were unable to bear the scorching beam of heat.
In the Netherlands, authorities reported around 480 excess deaths, mostly among people over 80, after temperatures approached 40°C.
Meteorologists issued a warning that another heatwave is expected this weekend, with temperatures forecast to reach 40°C in southern France and rise across Spain, Portugal and southern Britain.
Additionally, France has also issued red alerts for wildfire risk, with nearly 7,000 fires reported since the start of summer.
What is the reason behind scorching heat in Europe?
Scientists attributed the issue to increasing intensity and frequency of European heatwaves to climate change, noting that Europe is warming at roughly twice the global average, raising the risks of fatal heat, water shortage issues, and wildfires.