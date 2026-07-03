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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 17 hours ago
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Manhunt for Ukrainian woman after Monaco parcel bombing

International manhunt underway for Ukrainian suspect linked to targeted Monaco parcel bombing

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 17 hours ago
Manhunt for Ukrainian woman after Monaco parcel bombing
Manhunt for Ukrainian woman after Monaco parcel bombing

Authorities have launched an international search for a 39-year-old Ukrainian woman, Anastasiia Berezovska, who is the primary suspect in a parcel bomb attack that occurred in Monaco this past Monday.

The explosion which took place in the entrance of a residential building targeted Vadym Yermolaiev, a wealthy businessman original from Ukraine, along with his partner and his 13-year-old son.

All three were injured in the blast with reports indicating that the woman’s condition remains critical following the attack.

The disguise and escape

Investigators initially believed the perpetrator was a man due to the suspect’s appearance in security footage which showed a heavily build individual wearing a black bucket hat and dark clothing.

However, further analysis of CCTV and witness testimony revealed that the suspect had “disguised herself as a man” to carry out the act.

Following the explosion, the suspect reportedly fled on foot into France before using a car rented in Germany to travel through several countries including Italy.

Internal investigation

Interpol has issued a “Red Notice” for Berezovska, requesting law enforcement worldwide to locate and arrest her for attempted murder and placing an explosive device in a public space.

Monaco’s deputy prosecutor, Morgan Raymond, stated that because of the “complexity of the explosive device and the sophisticated nature of the attack” investigators consider it “probable she had not acted alone.”

A targeted attack

The incident has shocked the principality of Monaco with Prince Albert II condemning the bombing as “an odious act.” While the motive remains under investigation, the attack is being treated as a targeted assassination attempt rather than an act of terrorism.

Manhunt for Ukrainian woman after Monaco parcel bombing

German authorities confirmed they have searched a residence and vehicle linked to the suspect securing evidence to assist in the ongoing probe as the manhunt continues across Europe.

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