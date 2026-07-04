Madonna celebrates new album ‘Confessions II’ with touching note to fans

Madonna is finally returning to the music scene with her brand new studio album, Confessions II.
The Material Girl singer has officially launched her fifteenth musical collection on the same day Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot.
Heartfelt gratitude to fans
Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, July 3rd, to share the heartfelt statement for her fans, after hosting the star-studded launch party.
“Everyone here is a work of Art. Confessions II out now,” Madonna stated in the caption in the post.
Weeks after taking over Times Square with Grindr to welcome Pride month, the Queen of pop has released her new album in style.
Madonna threw a party in which thousands excitedly queued down the street outside Magazine in Greenwich as the critically acclaimed singer welcomed her guests alongside the DJ on the decks.
Lavish launch party
For the party, the Vogue singer wore a pink corset with a coordinating leather jacket, letting her brunette hair down in the air.
Madonna took the decks with Stuart Price and daughter Lourdes, leaving fans to scream as she debuted new songs from her track.
Madonna gave an exclusive airing to Danceteria, another song from the new album, as well as Physical Attraction, in that track’s first public outing since its release on Madonna’s debut album in 1983.
While Price played excerpts of Vogue, meanwhile, Madonna brought out that song’s iconic dance moves.
Madonna disses her ex-husband Sean Penn in new album?
It is worth noting that Madonna’s new album is full of disses and honours, as she sent a telling message to her ex-husband, Sean Penn, and paid a heartfelt homage to her stepmother in the song, Bizarre.
Confessions II complete track list
In addition to Bizarre, Danceteria, Confessions II also features songs, including Fragile, My Sins Are My Saviour ft. Stromae, Read My Lips ft. Feid, Betrayal, Love Without Words, L.E.S. Girl, One Step Away, The Test ft. Lola Leon, Bring Your Love ft. Sabrina Carpenter, I Feel So Free, School, Love Sensation, Everything and Good For The Soul.