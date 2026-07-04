Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 16 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Madonna celebrates new album ‘Confessions II’ with touching note to fans

The 'Vogue' hitmaker releases new album, 'Confessions II' after seven years

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 16 hours ago
Madonna celebrates new album ‘Confessions II’ with touching note to fans
Madonna celebrates new album ‘Confessions II’ with touching note to fans

Madonna is finally returning to the music scene with her brand new studio album, Confessions II.

The Material Girl singer has officially launched her fifteenth musical collection on the same day Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot.

Heartfelt gratitude to fans

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, July 3rd, to share the heartfelt statement for her fans, after hosting the star-studded launch party.

“Everyone here is a work of Art. Confessions II out now,” Madonna stated in the caption in the post.

Weeks after taking over Times Square with Grindr to welcome Pride month, the Queen of pop has released her new album in style.

Madonna threw a party in which thousands excitedly queued down the street outside Magazine in Greenwich as the critically acclaimed singer welcomed her guests alongside the DJ on the decks.

Lavish launch party

For the party, the Vogue singer wore a pink corset with a coordinating leather jacket, letting her brunette hair down in the air.

Madonna took the decks with Stuart Price and daughter Lourdes, leaving fans to scream as she debuted new songs from her track.

Madonna gave an exclusive airing to Danceteria, another song from the new album, as well as Physical Attraction, in that track’s first public outing since its release on Madonna’s debut album in 1983.

While Price played excerpts of Vogue, meanwhile, Madonna brought out that song’s iconic dance moves.

Madonna disses her ex-husband Sean Penn in new album?

It is worth noting that Madonna’s new album is full of disses and honours, as she sent a telling message to her ex-husband, Sean Penn, and paid a heartfelt homage to her stepmother in the song, Bizarre.

Confessions II complete track list

In addition to Bizarre, Danceteria, Confessions II also features songs, including Fragile, My Sins Are My Saviour ft. Stromae, Read My Lips ft. Feid, Betrayal, Love Without Words, L.E.S. Girl, One Step Away, The Test ft. Lola Leon, Bring Your Love ft. Sabrina Carpenter, I Feel So Free, School, Love Sensation, Everything and Good For The Soul. 

Maren Morris melts Swifties’ hearts by unveiling sentimental Taylor Swift wedding favor
Maren Morris melts Swifties’ hearts by unveiling sentimental Taylor Swift wedding favor
Taylor Swift's wedding hailed as 'unbelievably brilliant night' by DJ Greg James
Taylor Swift's wedding hailed as 'unbelievably brilliant night' by DJ Greg James
Madison Square Garden staff lose jobs after Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding
Madison Square Garden staff lose jobs after Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding
Blake Lively’s reaction over Taylor Swift wedding snub laid bare
Blake Lively’s reaction over Taylor Swift wedding snub laid bare
Jennifer Lopez stuns at Taylor Swift's wedding, shares first look
Jennifer Lopez stuns at Taylor Swift's wedding, shares first look
Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi cool off with Justin and Hailey Bieber over July 4th weekend
Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi cool off with Justin and Hailey Bieber over July 4th weekend
Matty Healy appears downcast as ex Taylor Swift marries Travis Kelce
Matty Healy appears downcast as ex Taylor Swift marries Travis Kelce
Beyoncé rewards 'loyal BeyHive' with new song after two-year wait
Beyoncé rewards 'loyal BeyHive' with new song after two-year wait
Kim Kardashian blasted over hyping North West’s debut tour: ‘You’re going to regret’
Kim Kardashian blasted over hyping North West’s debut tour: ‘You’re going to regret’
Victoria Beckham includes 'amazing' Brooklyn in 27th anniversary tribute to David Beckham
Victoria Beckham includes 'amazing' Brooklyn in 27th anniversary tribute to David Beckham
Taylor Swift's New York wedding look: Every detail to know
Taylor Swift's New York wedding look: Every detail to know
Alkaline Trio calls off UK concerts as Matt Skiba battles devastating medical issues
Alkaline Trio calls off UK concerts as Matt Skiba battles devastating medical issues

Popular News

Taylor Swift's wedding hailed as 'unbelievably brilliant night' by DJ Greg James

Taylor Swift's wedding hailed as 'unbelievably brilliant night' by DJ Greg James
6 hours ago
Madison Square Garden staff lose jobs after Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding

Madison Square Garden staff lose jobs after Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding
7 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares stage with daughter in 25-year return to theatre

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares stage with daughter in 25-year return to theatre
7 hours ago