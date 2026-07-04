Princess Beatrice, Eugenie get green light for ‘low-risk’ Royal return at special event

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie could use their appearances at The Championships, Wimbledon as a "low-risk" way to step back into the royal spotlight.
The York sisters have largely stayed out of the public eye this summer, including missing last month's Royal Ascot, one of their regular public appearances.
In an interview with GB News, Lynn Carratt encouraged the princesses to re-engage with the British public.
"Wimbledon offers a very different type of royal appearance to Ascot," Ms Carratt said.
The PR expert added, "It's less about tradition and pageantry and more about supporting one of Britain's most prestigious sporting events. Beatrice and Eugenie have always been popular at public engagements because they come across as approachable and relatable."
She said the monarchy's changing dynamics present an opportunity for the sisters to contribute, provided the rollout is handled delicately.
"With the Royal Family still balancing workloads, appearances from the York sisters can subtly reinforce the wider family without creating constitutional questions," Carratt added.
She shared, "As long as they attend in a personal rather than official capacity, it allows the monarchy to maintain visibility while avoiding overexposure."
Addressing this potential shift, Carratt said, "Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have gradually built a reputation that is increasingly separate from the controversies surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
Carratt said the sisters have largely stayed out of the spotlight by focusing on family life and charitable work.
She added that their growing families have helped shift attention away from past controversies, allowing them to build a more independent public identity while maintaining a low-profile approach.
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie skip royal event
It marked another high-profile event the pair skipped after missing the Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle earlier this year.
The pair have kept a low profile, with their only notable appearance being a private family wedding in early Jun