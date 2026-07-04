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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 5 hours ago
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Trump proposes hosting Obama, Biden at White House to watch football

Trump strikes unusually friendly tone, invites Obama and Biden to White House football game

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 5 hours ago
Trump proposes hosting Obama, Biden at White House to watch football
Trump proposes hosting Obama, Biden at White House to watch football 

US President Donald Trump has floated an idea of inviting his rivals, former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama, to the White House for football night.

Trump made an appearance at Usha Vance’s podcast, Storytime with the Second Lady, on Friday, July 3.

According to Fox News, during the conversation, the US president suggested an unexpected idea of watching football with Obama and Biden in the White House.

Trump's football invite to Obama and Biden

As the 80-year-old read the book President Play, a children's book published by the White House Historical Association, he flipped to an image of a president hosting a Super Bowl watch party at the White House and told Vice President JD Vance’s wife that this photo has sparked an idea.


Trump told Usha, “Maybe I should invite Barack Hussein Obama, Joe Biden, with the Bushes — or Bush. Maybe I should invite some of those people to watch a football game together. Wouldn't that be a nice story? The press would go wild."

"A president reunion? That would be fun!" the second lady agreed.

Trump makes lighthearted comments on past presidents

Trump, rather than reading the text from the book, offered a humorous commentary on the pictures of the past president as he flipped the pages.

Seeing William Howard Taft's picture of tossing a baseball, he said, “He was a large man, very large. And he loved baseball. He'd go to baseball games and loved the hot dogs at the baseball games. He was our heaviest president, and I have to be careful cause I don't want to supersede his record. And a thing like that would be possible if I allowed it to happen."

Trump proposes hosting Obama, Biden at White House to watch football

As he moved forward, a picture of former President Bill Clinton jogging on the track built especially for him during his term in the White House.

Trump noted, "That's nice. I didn't even know that until recently, but he had a track built at the White House. I don't think I'll ever do that. I don't see myself doing that. I don't know. But he actually was a nice guy. I like Bill Clinton a lot. I still do."

Clinton, along with his wife Hillary Clinton, earlier this year appeared before the House Oversight Committee to answer questions regarding his ties with convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein.

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